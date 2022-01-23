Copa SP: Invasion of fans with knife refers to tragedies of the past – Sports

A knife found on the lawn after São Paulo fans invaded a field after Palmeiras won the semifinals of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup on Saturday night (22), at Arena Barueri, recalled old tragedies that marked the feud between fans in São Paulo soccer in youth competitions.

Palmeiras players claimed that one of the three São Paulo fans who invaded the field had a knife, which was seized by the referee and taken for investigation. Four fans were arrested and taken to the Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) at Arena Barueri. The Jecrim is an organ of the Ordinary Justice with competence to judge crimes considered of lesser offensive potential.

Although no one was injured in the incident, the presence of a knife inside a football stadium reveals a security breach and brings back old traumas experienced in games between youth teams.

Exactly 30 years ago, on January 23, 1992, Rodrigo de Gásperi, 13 years old, Corinthians fan, died after being hit by a homemade bomb thrown into the stands of the Nicolau Alayon stadium, in Barra Funda, during a game between São Paulo and Corinthians also for Copinha.

On that occasion, São Paulo scored a goal in extra time and Corinthians players protested. The confusion on the field spread to the stands of the cramped Nacional stadium. Soon after, a bomb exploded on the first steps of the stands, where Rodrigo was. The boy was hit in the head, taken to hospital and four days later died.

No one was convicted of the young fan’s death. Today, Rodrigo de Gásperi names a public park in Vila Zati, in Pirituba, North Zone of São Paulo, also known as “Parque da Lagoa”.

In the 1995 Juniors Supercup, at Pacaembu, fans from São Paulo and Palmeiras invaded the field armed with sticks and stones that they took from a part of the stadium that was under construction and provoked a violent battle in the middle of the lawn. Supporter Márcio Gasparin da Silva, 16, was hit with an iron bar in the head and died.

Sao Paulo can be punished

The São Paulo Football Federation is expected to announce that the 2022 São Paulo Junior Football Cup final, between Palmeiras and Santos, will be played with a single crowd this Tuesday (25) at Allianz Parque, the Palmeiras stadium.

The rules of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior also provide for a penalty of up to five games for the “club that causes disturbances and/or aggressions during the match, and after being judged by the Sports Court, may be eliminated from the competition in progress and may be excluded from until 05 (five) next editions.”