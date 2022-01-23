Copinha referee reports knife on the lawn and invasions

The match involving São Paulo and palm trees, this Saturday, at Arena Barueri, for the semifinal of Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup, was marked by a field invasion in the final moments of the second half.

The referee of the match, Matheus Delgado Candançan, recorded in the summary that, during the invasion, from which two individuals were identified, several objects were thrown on the lawn, among them a knife, when Palmeiras won 1-0. It is worth remembering that only São Paulo fans were able to attend the stadium.

“At this time of the invasion, several objects were thrown onto the field of play, among them: pieces of seats, flip-flops, plastic cups, and also a knife, which was delivered to the referee team and sent to the stadium’s JECRIM. After this fact, we asked the police, responsible for Mr. Cap PM Alexandre Rodrigues Abbara RE 940004-4, to guarantee the continuity of the match, in which he guaranteed the safety of all athletes and fans of the stadium”, he wrote. .

In addition to the main confusion that occurred in this Shock-King, the referee informed that he stopped the match on three other occasions. In stoppage time, a plastic bottle was thrown onto the pitch. In the 11th minute of the second half, São Paulo threw plastic cups close to assistant number 2, José Lucas Candido de Souza. At 27, a fan invaded the field and ended up being removed and identified by the police.

According to the summary, the fans who invaded are: Williams Cristiano da Silva, Gabriel Bazarello Caires de Jesus and Fábio Cristiano da Silva.

In the game, Palmeiras won 1-0 and qualified for the final. The decision of Copinha takes place this Tuesday, against rival Santos, who defeated América-MG in the semifinals.

