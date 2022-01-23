Corinthians beats Santos and wins the Votorantim Sub-15 Cup for the third time

Corinthians started Sunday winning the Copa Votorantim Sub-15 over Santos. At Estádio Municipal Doménio Paolo Metidieri, the final score was 2-0, which guaranteed the third title of the tournament for the Parque São Jorge club in its seventh decision.

lineups

Coach Carlos Pimenta selected Corinthians with Nicolas; João, Lorenzo and Miguel; Molina, Caraguá, Lucas and Ricardo; Dieguinho, Gui Negão and Kauã.

On the other hand, Fabrício Monte chose JP, Ligeiro, Ananias, Alencar, Lira, Murillo, Matheus, Pepê, Isaque, Padula and Luca.

The game

First time

The ball came out from Corinthians. Right at the beginning, Caraguá got to the attack and gave a pass to the area, but Alencar managed to take it. Then Lucas passed to Ricardo, who made a cross. The attempt went through everyone, until it reached Molina on the right wing. He sent it to the middle and the remainder stayed with Dieguinho, but JP sought the defense.

In the sequence, Timão had a chance at the dead ball. Molina took a side to Gui Negão and received it back. At that moment, he was missed by Murillo, who arrived solo. Dieguinho charged straight out. Then Santos had their first chance. Matheus submitted from afar, but he took it badly and the opportunity passed far from the goal.

In an exchange of passes, the ball passed by Matheus, Isaque and Ligeiro. The latter made a throw into the area and only yielded a goal kick for Corinthians. Further on, Kauã sent it to Gui Negão and, later, was hit by a foul. At ten minutes, shirt 9 charged with his right foot. His attempt passed the barrier and entered. 1-0 to Timon.

After scoring his sixth goal in the Votorantim Cup, Kauã received a yellow card for climbing the fence to celebrate. Soon after, the match was interrupted by a hydration break. On the way back, Molina shot in the area and Kauã headed in the center, but JP made the save. The second goal came through a failure by the Santista defense. Caraguá lost the ball to Alencar, but Dieguinho quickly recovered and hit the goal, making it 2-0.

Second time

Santos came back from the break looking for a tie. Lorenzo made a cross for Padula, but the ball ended up with Nicolas. Further on, Padula tried to infiltrate the area and Ricardo took it out. Murilo also threw it to Isaque, who hit him cross for Nicolas to palm. In the corner, Padula charged Murilo short and Lucas tried to move away to Corinthians.

Afterwards, Timão grew in the second stage. Molina risked an outside kick, but he exploded on the mark. In the sequence, Kauã slapped the ball and JP caught it, but soon released it. Gui Negão took advantage of the hesitation to swing the nets. However, the referee called an attack foul. Still in the sequence, JP went wrong and Dieguinho tried, but he deflected in the defense.

In another move, Dieguinho opened for Molina and JP had to save Santos once again. After the break for hydration, the game was still paused on account of flags from the alvinegra crowd. In the restart, Dieguinho tried a cross and won a corner. In the charge, JP defended. In the five minutes of added time, nothing important happened and the match ended with the result of 2 to 0. With that, Corinthians was champion!

