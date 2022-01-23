Corinthians loan double team suffers WO due to lack of inscriptions in the IDB

The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for striker John Kleber and defender Igor Morais. That’s because Rio Branco, the team that Corinthians players defend on loan, suffered a WO right in the debut of the Campeonato Paranaense.

The reason for the punishment was the lack of athletes registered in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin), of the CBF. On the last possible day for registration for the first round, the Paraná club did not register any name. Thus, he could not face FC Cascavel this Saturday morning, in a match valid for his debut in the state competition, and opted for WO, which results in a 3-0 defeat. In addition, the team may face a fine from the Court of Sports Justice of the Paraná for the irregularity.

Journalist Monique Vilela shared on her account on twitter the information that the delegation from Rio Branco left the city of Cascavel early in the morning. In addition, it also stated that the club had hired a lawyer to take responsibility for the records. However, the professional would have missed the application deadline and would now be out of contact.

John Kleber arrived at Timão in 2019 to join the U-20 category. At the time, he was one of the 30 players registered for Copinha. In 2021, he was bought by the Parque São Jorge team and started to play in the Under-23, with the contract agreed until December 31, 2022. In all, he wore the white shirt on eight occasions and scored one goal.

Igor Morais, who also belongs to the East Zone club until the end of 2022, was loaned out at the end of 2021. The 23-year-old player was part of the Under-23, where he was commanded by Danilo and played in the Brasileirão de Aspirantes. In total, there were 32 matches played in the category now extinct by Corinthians.

