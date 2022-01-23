Corinthians’ top scorer in the Votorantim Cup values ​​the group by receiving an individual award

Corinthians won the Votorantim Cup this Sunday morning after beating Santos 2-0. Author of Timão’s first goal in the decision, Kauã leaves the competition with an individual title: the artillery.

During the competition, Kauã scored six goals in six games played. At the end of the match, transmitted by the My Helm, the player thanked the group for helping him with each goal scored.

“It’s great to be champions, the whole team is to be congratulated. Without them, I wouldn’t be the top scorer. They helped me a lot. The fans, the coaching staff… I just have to say thank you. About the ankle, my foot turned around, but it’s okay.”

One of the goals was even scored this Sunday. Kauã was responsible for opening the scoring in Clássico Alvinegro. The player took a free-kick and drove the crowd into a frenzy.

“Firstly, I want to thank God. Another title, the first of the year. About the fouls, during the week we took them to practice free kicks and penalties, and in training it went very well and today, in the game, I converted it into a goal. I was very happy to have scored the first goal, it takes a heavy toll on us. The emotion of the title is very great, first title of the year, as I said. Now it’s time to celebrate as we deserve,” he said.

Kauã also participated in the second goal, scored by Caraguá. At the end of the match, K9’s teammate praised Corinth’s delivery on the field.

“The guy took the long shot, I got the first one, I made a table with K9. Then the defender went to burst, I split, I went out on the goalkeeper and took him away. It was the delivery, the desire of each one to win. This wonderful crowd. them is impressive. It was the delivery, the will and the technique. It’s a champion!”, celebrated.

Timãozinho won the Votorantim Cup for the third time in its history. Before lifting the cup in 2022, the Parque São Jorge team was also champion in 2003 and 2004. The team’s achievement was even appreciated by President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

Watch the final of the Votorantim Cup

See more at: Corinthians Base.