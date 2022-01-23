Coritiba debuts three reinforcements and beats Cianorte with a home goal

Coritiba beat Cianorte 1-0 this Saturday (22nd) in the afternoon, at Couto Pereira, for the first round of the Campeonato Paranaense. The first phase is played in a single round, with 11 rounds. The top eight advance to the quarterfinals. Click here to see the ranking, on the Srgoool website.

The match marked the debuts of winger Alef Manga (ex-Goiás), left-back Egídio (ex-Fluminense) and midfielder Régis (ex-Guarani). Other reinforcements, Uruguayan defender Guillermo de los Santos, stayed on the bench. The midfielder Andrey, recently arrived from Vasco, was not listed for the match.

The winning goal was scored by ‘home-grown player’ Igor Paixão, 21, a winger revealed in the youth categories. He has 11 goals in 59 games for Coritiba.

SCALE

Coach Gustavo Morínigo did not have defender Luciano Castán, striker Léo Gamalho and midfielder Bernardo, who tested positive for Covid-19. Recently recovered from Covid-19, midfielders Val and Gustavo Bochecha were not related. Midfielder Biel, with an indisposition, was also left out.

The main news in the lineup were defender Márcio Silva (19 years old) and winger Nathan Fogaça (22 years old), both revealed at base. Fogaça returned on loan to San Antonio, from the United States.

The tactical scheme was the 4-2-3-1, used by the coach throughout the 2021 season, with the improvised winger Alef Manga as a striker. Igor Paixão (left) and Nathan Fogaça (right) played on the wings.

CYANORT

At Cianorte, the main name was midfielder Ralf, 37 years old, champion of the Libertadores and the World Cup with Corinthians in 2012.

FIRST TIME

The first half had Cianorte with a very defensive posture and Coritiba controlling the midfield. The Interior team was only in danger at one point, in the 10th minute, when Grafite took advantage of the failure of the defense duo, came out in front of the goal and kicked, but stopped on Alex Muralha. Coxa built good plays on the left, with Egídio, Igor Paixão, Robinho and Alef Manga. The ex-Goiás winger, by the way, was the best in the first half. He created a clear chance at 24, stealing the ball from the defender inside the area, and another at 30, risking a dangerous shot from outside the area. Cianorte’s defense saved them both.

SECOND TIME

The second half started truncated, with strong marking from both sides. At 9, the first substitution at Coxa, with the entry of striker Luizão in place of Nathan. With that, Alef Manga stayed on top. Gradually, Coritiba began to pressure and take danger. The goal came in the 19th minute, when Cianorte’s defense failed. Igor Paixão took advantage, stole the ball, invaded the area and made it 1 to 0. At 25, Morínigo promoted Régis’ debut, who came in for Matheus Sales. With that, Robinho backed off and became a steering wheel. The capital team followed better in the match, but without creating clear chances. At 39, three more substitutions in Coritiba, with the additions of the sides Matheus Alexandre and Guilherme Biro and the winger Vinícius. Cianorte didn’t have the strength to react in the final minutes and Morínigo’s team controlled the match until the end.

CORITIBA 1×0 CYANORTE

Coritiba: Alex Muralha; Natanael (Matheus Alexandre), Henrique, Márcio Silva and Egídio (Guilherme Biro); William Farias and Matheus Sales (Regis); Nathan Fogaça (Luizão), Robinho and Igor Paixão (Vinicius); Aleph Mango. Coach: Gustavo Morínigo

Cyanorte: Gleibson; Michel, Doma, Itambé and Patric Calmon; Ralf, Morelli and Zé Vitor (Gabriel Teixeira); Rodrigo Alves, Alan Grafite (Horse) and Luiz Fernando (Coutinho). Coach: João Burse

Yellow cards: Gleibson, Patric Calmon, Luiz Fernando (Cia). Matheus Sales, Henrique (Cor).

Goal: Igor Paixão (19-2nd)

Referee: André Felipe Oliveira

Audience: 5,730 paying (6,415 total)

Location: Couto Pereira

MAIN BIDS

First time

10 – Henrique and Márcio get in the way. Graffiti comes out in the face of the goal and kicks. Alex Muralha comes out well and avoids the goal.

17 – Goal disallowed. Robinho crosses low. Manga receives in the face of the goal and kicks in the corner. Goal. The arbitration annuls for offside. The TV image makes clear the attacker’s irregular position.

24 – Alef Manga steals from Itambé, inside the area, and rolls towards Igor Paixão, in front of the goal. Doma intercepts and saves Cianorte.

30 – Egídio receives a throw and fixes it for Alef Manga, who kicks hard, from outside the area. The goalkeeper palms the corner.

35 – Igor Paixão crosses low. Nathan straightens it and Robinho kicks it from the crescent. The goalkeeper takes the corner.

42 – Willian Farias kicks from afar. The ball goes to the side.

Second time

17 – Igor Paixão crosses. The backline cuts badly. Egídio takes a rebound in the area and shoots badly, wide.

18 – Egidio crosses low. Luizão dominates in the area, turns and kicks away.

19 – Goal from Coritiba. Robinho tries the ball pass. Michel fumbles. Igor Paixão steals from Michel, invades the area and touches the goalkeeper’s exit.