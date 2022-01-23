Covid-19 bulletin: two deaths and 67 new cases recorded this Saturday – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) this Saturday (22) informs that 67 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed and the death of two residents of the municipality from the disease.

Now, there are 38,254 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 36,921 are recovered, 688 are in recovery and 645 have died.

644th death: man, 80 years old, resident of the rural area and with hypertension. He was admitted to the UPA on January 17, and died at the General Hospital of Vitória da Conquista (HGVC) on Friday (21).

645th death: male, 70 years old, resident of the Ibirapuera neighborhood and carrier of neoplasia. He was admitted to the UPA on January 11, and died yesterday (21), at the General Hospital of Vitória da Conquista (HGVC).

There are 2,224 cases of suspected flu syndrome awaiting final classification (clinical-epidemiological and/or laboratory investigation).

Bed occupation – 45 patients are hospitalized in SUS beds for suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19, 16 from Vitória da Conquista and 29 from other municipalities.

Notification – The Municipal Health Department provides an online channel for notification of suspected cases, Notifica Covid-19, so that citizens can self-register for monitoring. The SMS Call Center has undergone a change and now serves the central number 3429-3450. The Call Center is open from 8 am to 6 pm and is also available to answer questions from the population about Covid-19 and assist people with suspicious symptoms.