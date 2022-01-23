Covid-19: protest against health passport ends in confrontation with police in Brussels – 01/23/2022

Tens of thousands of protesters from several European countries participated this Sunday (23) in a march in Brussels, to protest against the health passport and restrictions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Near the European Union headquarters, militants clashed with police.

According to the Belgian authorities, around 50,000 people paraded in what is the largest of the series of demonstrations held in recent months in Brussels. Flags of the Netherlands, Poland and Romania were displayed during the act.

The mood deteriorated towards the end of the demonstration, as the procession approached the European Union headquarters. according to the radio RTL, people with their faces covered broke a glass in the European Office of International Relations.

Police tried to ward off the militants with water jets and tear gas. Many threw rocks and rockets at the police.

“Sanitary Dictatorship”

Participants in the act criticized what they classify as a “health dictatorship”, even though several European governments have been easing anti-covid measures in recent days. Many displayed posters against the Belgian prime minister, Alexander De Croo, and against the health passport, a mechanism adopted by most European countries.

Among the organizers of the event are the World Wide Demonstration for Freedom and Europeans United for Freedom movements, which militate against anti-covid restrictions.

“What has been happening since 2020 has allowed people to wake up,” declared Francesca Fanara, a French march participant. The Portuguese Adolfo Barbosa said he was happy to see people from all over Europe gathered against the “sanitary dictatorship”.

European countries relax restrictions

The march comes at a time when several European countries are easing anti-covid measures, despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant. According to the European Health Agency, this strain of the coronavirus has become dominant in the European Union and across the bloc’s economic space.

The omicron continues to cause contamination records across Europe. Last week, France recorded more than 525,000 infections in just one day. However, the government is betting on an imminent end to the pandemic and has announced the relaxation of some restrictions from 2 February.