Covid-19: Salvador has 100% of pediatric ICU beds occupied, says Sesab | Bahia

In Salvador, of the 406 active beds, 272 are occupied (67% general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 60% and pediatric ICU beds are at 100% (20 units).

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 69% occupancy, and pediatric beds are at 70%.

Bahia has 1,375 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 799 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 58%.

Of these beds, 580 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 66% (382 occupied beds).

In pediatric ICUs, 27 of the 29 vacancies have people hospitalized, which represents an occupancy rate of 93%. Clinical beds for adults are at 50% occupancy and children’s beds at 67%.

In the last 24 hours, Bahia recorded 4,225 new known cases of Covid-19, according to the bulletin. The state also recorded 18 more deaths from the disease.

Bahia also reached 18,314 active cases of Covid-19. The last time Sesab recorded a greater number of active cases was on May 27, 2021.

The state agency reported that the data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system.

Of the 1,312,371 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,266,287 are considered recovered and 27,770 have died.

In addition, 1,721,341 cases have been ruled out and 291,193 are under investigation. In Bahia, 54,946 health professionals had tests with a positive result for Covid-19.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday.

The complete bulletin is available on the Sesab website and on Business Intelligence.

Until this Saturday, 11,041,474 people were vaccinated with the first dose, 263,623 with the single dose, 9,288,154 with the second dose and 2,080,641 with the booster dose.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 20,225 children have already been immunized.

