Covid: Brazil hits record moving average of known cases for the 5th day – 01/22/2022

For the fifth day in a row, the moving average of known cases of covid-19 in Brazil broke a record, with 140,698 positive diagnoses on average in the last seven days.

This is the highest number of the moving average of known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

With the advance of infections by the omicron variant, which is more transmissible, the average of known cases has been accelerating since December 29. Today, the acceleration trend is 324% compared to 14 days ago.

The moving average is considered the best way of analyzing data from the pandemic because it corrects the dammed numbers released by the health departments on weekends and holidays.

The average of the last seven days is compared with the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

In the last 24 hours, 202,466 new positive tests were reported. In all, there are 23,960,207 registered cases of the disease since March last year.

A further 332 people have died from the disease in the last 24 hours. The moving average of deaths was 282. In all, the country accounts for 622,979 deaths from covid-19.

The states of Acre and Roraima did not record any deaths today. The Federal District does not publish data bulletins on weekends.

Altogether, twenty states and the Federal District show an upward trend. Four registered a fall and two others remained stable.

The Central-West (122%), North (48%) and South (63%) regions are on an upward trend. The Northeast (3%) remains stable and the Southeast (-31%) is on a downward trend.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (105%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (58%)

North region

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (177%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (18%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (86%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (208%)

Santa Catarina: high (166%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil recorded 157,393 cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected with the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic reached 23,909,175.

Also according to information from the ministry, there were 238 new deaths caused by covid-19 across the country between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of deaths caused by the disease to 622,801.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,848,302 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 1,438,072 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.