CPF in the note increases the Serasa score: myth or truth?

Has anyone ever asked you something about putting your CPF on the invoice or tax coupon when you are making a purchase? There is a myth about this issue, as many people believe that the measure can increase the Serasa score, that is, the score. But, in fact, the credit protection agencies do not use this procedure in the factors that establish the score.

However, some activities can considerably increase the chances of increasing the consumer’s credit score.

Learn more Serasa score

The Serasa score is a score that can range from 0 to 1000. The objective is to assess the credit risk that the person presents. Points are determined through the credit protection agency, which considers the following factors: history of debts, active debts in the person’s name, monthly bill payments on time, among others.

Check the classification of the score between “Low” and “Very Good”:

Punctuation Score Rating From 0 to 300 Low From 301 to 500 Regular From 501 to 700 Good From 701 to 1000 Very good

A good score on the score makes it easier to take out loans, credit cards and financing. Here are some tips to improve your score: