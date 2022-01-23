Cris Arcangeli accuses former Álvaro Garnero of embezzlement and money laundering

the entrepreneurs Cristiana Arcangeli and Álvaro Garnero are in legal dispute. Cris, who participated in the ‘Shark Tank Brasil’ program and is also a businesswoman and CEO of Beauty’in, accuses her ex-companion of embezzlement, criminal organization and money laundering. An action by Cristiana was filed last Thursday (20), in São Paulo. The information is from Splash, from UOL.

Cris and Garnero started dating in 2010, and the relationship ended in 2015. According to a source heard by Splash, they always maintained a good relationship and were “very good friends”.

In the process, which the Splash report had access to, she reports that between December 2017 and January 2018 she was “captured” by Garnero to make an investment in the cryptocurrency market, especially with bitcoins.

Cris would have transferred 300 thousand dollars to a bank account held by Álvaro in a bank in New York, in the United States. Since then, she hasn’t heard from the money, except for “chopped” deposits that didn’t total 100,000, according to the lawsuit.

Cris even pretended to be suspicious, and charged his partner, but always noticed that he shied away from responsibility. At the time, those responsible for the company where the investment was made were being investigated, and according to the process, Garnero knew about the suspicion.

The lawsuit also points to Álvaro’s involvement in the investigated company, and brings headlines from clients who lost previously invested investments.

The businesswoman says she tried for two years to recover the lost value, and because she couldn’t, she chose to file a lawsuit in court.

“Cristiana saw no alternative, since Mr. Álvaro Luiz Monteiro de Carvalho Garnero, in his manifestations, insists on dissociating himself from Hélio Caxias Ribeiro Filho and the companies he was linked to, despite all the existing evidence”, says a note sent. for the defense of Cristiana Arcangeli to Splash.

“It will be up to the police, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary to draw conclusions on the grounds and evidence presented, following the businesswoman Cristiana Arcangeli in the hope that justice will be done”, concludes the statement.

Nelson Wilians, lawyer representing Garnero, was also heard by the report: “This same matter has already been the subject of a request by Ms. Cristiana Arcangeli to initiate a police investigation, in which, in January 2020, the magistrate working in the case concluded that there was no of any ‘indications of a criminal character in the described conduct, as it does not exist’.”

“It seems that in this case there are unresolved passionate problems, and we are facing a clear and classic case of ‘jus sperniandi’ to create embarrassment and embarrassment for no legal reason. Ms. Cristiana Arcangeli’s unfounded attempts to tarnish Mr. Álvaro’s image are even the subject of a claim for compensation”, the text continues. “Simply put, using justice with slanderous denunciation, distorting the reality of the facts in the search for ‘revenge’ can be characterized as one of the crimes against the administration of justice. We believe in Justice, which has even manifested itself on other occasions regarding the insane acts of Ms. Cristiana”, concludes the statement.

