Cris Arcangeli x Alvaro Garnero; Businesswoman accuses ex of embezzlement

Businessmen Cristiana Arcangeli and Álvaro Garnero are in a legal dispute. Cris, who participated in the “Shark Tank Brasil” program and is a businesswoman and CEO of Beauty’in, accuses her ex-companion of embezzlement, criminal organization and money laundering in an action filed last Thursday (20), in São Paul.

The two started dating in 2010 and ended the relationship in 2015. However, they maintained a good relationship and were “very good friends”, according to Cris the splash.

In the process, which the report had access to, she reports that between December 2017 and January 2018 she was “captured” by Álvaro to make an investment in the cryptocurrency market, especially those aimed at bitcoins.

Cris would have transferred US$ 300 thousand to a bank account held by Álvaro in a bank in New York. Since then, she has had no further news of the amount, except for chopped deposits that did not total R$100,000, according to the lawsuit, which has almost 1,500 pages.

The businesswoman indicates that she came to suspect the contract and charged her partner on the subject, but realized that he was evading responsibility. According to her, Álvaro stated that the investment had been made by the company Hibridos.

At the time, those responsible for the company — Hélio Caxias Ribeiro Filho and his wife, Thalia Alves Andrade Ribeiro — were being investigated. According to the file, Álvaro knew about the suspect.

The document also mentions that on a computer used by Hélio, from MPB Pernambuco (a legal entity that operated another company accused of a financial pyramid called Meu Pé de Bitcoin), the name of Cris was not included in the list of clients of Híbridos, which raised suspicions.

The lawsuit also points to Álvaro’s direct involvement in the company and brings headlines of clients who lost investments that were applied by Hibridos, which was even convicted of fraud.

Cris says she tried for two years to recover the lost value and, because she couldn’t, she went to court.

In a note sent to splashthe businesswoman’s lawyer, Pedro Abrão, stated that “Cristiana saw no alternative, since Mr. Álvaro Luiz Monteiro de Carvalho Garnero, in his manifestations, insists on dissociating himself from Hélio Caxias Ribeiro Filho and the companies in which he was linked , despite all the existing evidence”.

“It will be up to the police, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary to conclude on the grounds and evidence presented, following the businesswoman Cristiana Arcangeli in the hope that justice will be done”, concludes a statement.

splash contacted the lawyer appointed as Álvaro Garnero’s representative and tried to contact him through the businessman’s networks, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open for updating.

The report was also unable to locate Hélio’s defense. According to the lawsuit, the whereabouts of the businessman are unknown.