Cruel, Flávia seduces Murilo and puts Ingrid on the floor · TV News

In As More Life, Better!, Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will plot a cruel revenge against Gabriel (Caio Manhente), but will hit the wrong target. After fighting with her crush, the dancer will try to make him jealous and seduce Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra), an attitude that will leave Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) devastated in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

The troublemaker will be in dog days, since she will have been humiliated by Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) – the owner of Cosméticos Terrare will believe that the young woman collaborated in a frame against the company.

At the chapter scheduled to air next Friday (28) , at the height of her frustrations, she will come into conflict with Gabriel. To take out her anger, the fake flight attendant grabs Murilo and kisses him right in front of Carmem’s son (Julia Lemmertz). The problem is, she won’t even imagine that Ingrid will be around and will catch the whole scene.

The girl will be devastated, as she fell madly in love with the musician and was furious when she discovered that he liked Flávia. But she won’t see the guy go beyond those on the ex and make it clear that he doesn’t want to hear from her anymore.

Monday, 1/24 (Chapter 55)

Baby and Paula think about Flávia. Marcelo tells Carmem that Flávia found out about the sabotage. Guilherme is hostile towards Rose. Teca insinuates herself to Neném. Paula is unable to talk to Flávia and decides to start the launch of her cream.

Carmem sends Gabriel to look for his girlfriend on Terrare. Rose can’t remember the theme song for her relationship with Guilherme. Guests receive kits with adulterated creams. Gabriel arrives at Terrare, but is unable to get Flavia out of the room where she is being held.

Tuesday, 1/25 (Chapter 56)

William sees Death. Nedda, Jandira and Betina expel Tetê from the salon. Ingrid and Murilo kiss. Carmem calls Flávia’s cell phone, and Paula confirms the betrayal. Betina kisses Chicao. Carmem and Marcelo celebrate Paula’s defeat. Guilherme goes to meet Flavia. Rose remembers the theme song, calls her husband and they reconcile. Paula is rude to Neném, and the player ends their engagement.

Wednesday, 1/26 (Chapter 57)

Paula reveals that Flávia is not her daughter, and Marcelo warns Carmem. Trombada questions Neném about America’s sponsorship. Paula humiliates Flavia. Neném takes Tina to audition at Flamengo. Bianca feels bad, and Betina takes her to see Joana.

Flávia returns to work at Pulp Fiction. Roni warns Nedda that she will be out of jail. Prado confiscates Jandira and Odete’s warm ones. Guilherme remembers that he didn’t take the hairpin out of Rose’s bag and asks Celina for help. Rose finds the hairpin in her bag and is furious.

Thursday, 1/27 (Chapter 58)

Daniel blames Celina for placing the hairpin, and Rose rebels. Flavia argues with Odete. Bianca suggests throwing a surprise birthday party for Tina. Celina confesses to Guilherme that she was the one who put Rose and Baby’s photo in Joana’s folder.

Nedda tells Jandira that she is going to meet Osvaldo. Carmem proposes to buy Terrare from Paula. Guilherme fears that Rose will find out that he was the one who put the bug in his bag. Soraia advises Tina about her first time with Tigger. Paula asks Tuninha for help.

Friday, 1/28 (Chapter 59)

Guilherme tells Celina that she will have to leave the house. Paula sees Death, but is not intimidated. Conrado demands that Roni not discard the partnership between the two when he gets out of jail. Flavia kisses Murilo to provoke Gabriel, not seeing that Ingrid was also looking.

Head and Bianca kiss. Ingrid has a bad feeling about her mother. Baby sees Paula on the edge of the terrace and runs to meet her. Paula is startled by the lightning that falls near the Terrare tower. Baby saves Paula from an accident.

Saturday, 1/29 (Chapter 60)

Paula kisses Baby. Osvaldo asks Nedda to marry him. Celina leaves the house alone and Daniel is devastated. Juca reveals to Jandira that Odete is the author of the complaint against her. Celina says that she will end Guilherme and Rose’s marriage.

Joana returns to work at Guilherme’s clinic. Paula is forced to accept Carmen’s proposal. Murilo dumps Flávia. Celina sets up Rose to overhear the conversation between Guilherme and Nunes. Flavia meets Cora. Roni arrives at Nedda’s house and ends up with Tina’s surprise party.

