The Brooklyn Federal Court analyzes yet another unusual case regarding an occurrence recorded aboard a Delta Airlines plane.

The crew of flight DL45, from Dublin, Ireland, to New York, United States, had an unpleasant experience on January 7th.

The flight, which took off just 14 minutes late — at 11:39 am — was completed by the Airbus A330-300, registration N829NW.

On board, a completely altered passenger refused to heed the crew’s requests to wear a mask.

The individual has been identified as Shane McInerney.

In addition to endangering himself and others by running out of a mask, McInerney threw an empty beverage can, which hit another passenger in the head.

Still not satisfied, he kicked the back of the seat of another passenger seated in front of him, upsetting several people as the intercontinental jet crossed the Atlantic.

The confusion did not end there.

McInerney then reportedly walked from his coach seat to business class on the plane, where he complained about his meal to a flight attendant. After more confusion, he needed to be escorted back to his seat. On the way, he lowered his pants and exposed his buttocks to the flight attendant and the passengers seated nearby, who watched in disbelief.

The 7-hour, 35-minute flight experienced new emotions with Shane McInerney.

Troubled by the information received by the flight attendants, this time the DL45 flight commander himself went to talk to the unruly passenger.

“During the conversation, the defendant took off his cap twice and tried to put it on the commander’s head,” the complaint reads.

The defendant also put one of his fists close to the commander and threatened him:

“Do not touch me”.

As the A330 made final approach for landing at JFK, McInerney “again disobeyed orders from flight attendants,” the complaint reads, “rising up in the aisle and refusing to sit down again.”

Passengers testified in the lawsuit and found Shane McInerney’s conduct appalling.

“Because of the defendant’s numerous disturbances, the flight commander considered diverting the plane to another airport,” the complaint reads.

Also during flight DL45, the crew acted to alert the FBI about the “multiple disturbances” caused by McInerney.

As soon as Delta’s A330-300 landed at JFK airport, the unruly passenger was arrested by airport police.

“He looked demonized,” commented one of the passengers after landing.

In an email to The Daily Beast, Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant confirmed the incident and added: “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and on board our aircraft, as nothing is more important than safety of our people and our customers”.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, told The Daily Beast on Friday: “This is unacceptable. Full stop. Flight attendants are on board for the safety and health of passengers in our care. This kind of behavior jeopardizes everyone’s safety. It’s good news that the Justice Department is moving quickly to prosecute. We are proud of the Delta crew, who represented the best of who we are as aviation first responders to keep everyone safe.”

The FAA, the US federal aviation agency, levied more than $1 million in fines on unruly passengers last year. About 70% of incidents are related to masks. On Wednesday, an American Airlines flight from Miami to London returned to the airport because a “disruptive customer” refused to wear a face mask. Diverting a flight could mean extra costs for the airline of more than $60,000, according to court records from other similar cases reviewed by The Daily Beast.

Last month, an “unruly” Delta passenger was detained by FBI agents after an argument over masks got out of hand during a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta.

McInerney was indicted in federal court in Brooklyn, where he was formally charged with interfering with flight crew members and later released on $20,000 bail. The crime carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

The Federal Court of Brooklyn, in the Eastern District of New York, is the same that convicted José Maria Marin, former president of the CBF, for crimes of corruption in the organization of football tournaments.