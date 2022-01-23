Denialism makes Bulgaria lose fight against covid-19 – DW – 01/22/2022

The statistics are grim: Bulgaria has the highest Covid-19 mortality rate in the European Union (EU) per million inhabitants. However, most Bulgarians are still not willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The country has the lowest immunization rate in the EU. It is estimated that just under 29% of the population is fully vaccinated. In addition, there are constant anti-vaccine manifestations. The southeastern European country appears to be losing the battle against Covid-19.

On 12 January, hundreds of citizens gathered in the square in front of the Bulgarian parliament in the capital Sofia to protest the so-called “green passport”. Introduced in Bulgaria in October 2021, the document proves whether the person is vaccinated against covid-19, recovered from the disease or has a recent negative test.

Passport is required to enter restaurants, bars and malls. Many also need the document to work.

At the protest, a protester gave a speech that went viral on the internet and social networks. “I will not say my name, otherwise those who sit in parliament will persecute me,” he shouted. “I studied biology for six years, so I know that coronavirus vaccines are not vaccines! They are experimental cocktails that contain a chip and things that destroy our freedom. They are controlled by 5G systems. Nobody should be vaccinated!”

Like most protesters, the woman is a supporter of Vazrazhdane (Renaissance), a nationalist party skeptical of Covid-19 that first reached the Bulgarian parliament in last November’s elections with nearly 5% of the vote.

Even before the Omicron, the situation was already critical in Bulgarian hospitals Photo: “Hristo Botew” Krankenhaus

Healthcare system under extreme pressure

Mathematician Petar Velkov frequently participates in TV debates with members of Vazrazhdane and other pandemic deniers and vaccine skeptics. He tries to convince his compatriots about the need for immunization. It’s a difficult task.

“In other countries, vaccination and protection measures against the new wave have given health workers a much-needed break, with hospitalizations and deaths remaining at a relatively low level. This was not the case in Bulgaria,” Velkov told DW.

Mathematician Petar Velkov tries to convince Bulgarians about the importance of the vaccine photo: private

He explains that the new wave of the omicron variant is hitting the country at a time when the health system is already under extreme pressure.

“In Bulgaria, when the new wave started, we were seeing about five to six times more hospitalizations than at the beginning of the previous waves. That’s why intensive care units are already having problems.”

Anti-vaccine parliamentarians receive doses

Despite current record levels of infection and high death rate, many Bulgarians still believe that the Covid-19 vaccine is more dangerous than the disease itself. “Less than 30% of adults in Bulgaria are vaccinated,” said Dimitar Ganev, an opinion pollster at the Trend research institute. “There are 20% who are not vaccinated, but intend to get the vaccine. And about 50% are opposed to vaccination.”

Vazrazhdane benefits from this skepticism. “Almost 70% of Bulgarians are also opposed to the green passport,” explains Ganev. “The campaign against the vaccination passport allowed Vazrazhdane to enter parliament.”

Opinion pollster Dimitar Ganev says 50% of Bulgarians do not intend to get vaccinated Photo: BGNES

The Eurosceptic and pro-Kremlin party was founded in 2014, but until recently it had never been able to break the 4% barrier. The overwhelming majority of polls conducted before the November 2021 elections did not predict his entry into parliament.

During the January 12 protests, Vazrazhdane MPs tried to allow anti-vaccine protesters into Parliament. However, just a few days earlier, a journalistic investigation revealed that a third of Vazrazhdane MPs were, in fact, vaccinated. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov has repeatedly described the vaccine as an “experimental liquid”. Now, however, he is backing off, saying he supports freedom of choice for vaccination – including for members of his party.

Historical reasons and bad education

“There was a lot of skepticism among the Bulgarian population from the beginning of the pandemic and when the first vaccines arrived,” says Ganev.

He believes this can be explained, at least in part, by historical factors. “As part of the Ottoman Empire, Bulgaria lost the Enlightenment in the 18th and 19th centuries. In this country, power has always been perceived as something foreign. Historically, we have kept our distance from the respective power for a long time, even under communist rule.” And power, according to Ganev, also includes medicine and science for many people.

Furthermore, “many studies have shown that functional illiteracy is very widespread in Bulgaria,” says Velkov.

“If a person cannot process the information available, they cannot assess the risk. They also cannot assess the risk of vaccine side effects compared to the risk of getting sick from Covid-19”, explains Velkov.

The mathematician cites several factors: poor education, distrust in the government, dissemination of conspiracy theories, even by doctors. All this fuels Bulgarians’ fears, he says.

Wave expected to peak in February

To calm the public debate, the new Bulgarian prime minister, Kiril Petkov, has appointed a working group to discuss anti-covid measures. Representatives from Vazrazhdane were also invited to participate.

To encourage the elderly population to be vaccinated, the government pays 75 leva (about R$ 235) to each retiree who is immunized. However, it looks like the country is fighting a losing battle.

“Omicron is highly infectious. After the first dose, you have to wait 20 days before administering the second. Then it takes another 14 days for the person to develop stable immunity and be able to resist the virus. But if the micron is dominant , the number of infected people will double every two to five days,” predicts Velkov.

“That means we will likely see the peak of the wave [da ômicron] in early February. So there is no time for any vaccination campaign to have an effect on this wave. A large part of the Bulgarian population will be infected with the virus”, he laments.