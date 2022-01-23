Deputy David Miranda leaves PSOL and announces affiliation to PDT

The federal deputy David Miranda (RJ) announced this Saturday 22 his departure from the PSOL after eight years in the party. The parliamentarian joins the PDT staff to support Ciro Gomes’ candidacy.

In the long farewell letter, Miranda stated that his migration to the PDT would be motivated by the ‘rescue of the values’ for which he entered politics, especially the ‘laborism of Leonel Brizola’.

“My departure from the PSOL – which will take effect in March – does not mean a break with my current comrades in the struggle – who I continue to consider allies -, nor a departure from the values ​​that led me to the party years ago. On the contrary, in many ways it represents a return to the values ​​that motivated me to enter politics, and an opportunity for their renewal and radicalization”, wrote the deputy in the letter.

Still on the PDT, Miranda highlighted that he believes that the acronym ‘is the left-wing party best positioned to overcome the current polarization, as it is the only one with a presidential candidate with a project for Brazil that does not depend on pacts with those who have always were and continue to be enemies of the people. Then the deputy reinforced his support for Ciro Gomes’ candidacy against the ‘polarization’ represented by Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Further on, the parliamentarian also criticized the PSOL and the PT, in particular, for the approximation of the two parties around Lula’s candidacy, in October of this year.

“This is not the time to obediently submit to the PT and cowardly accept that a return to the past is the best we can do for Brazil at this time. It’s time to have courage. And if Lula is elected, I believe it is even more important and necessary to articulate an opposition to the government within the left field. The opposition belongs to the democratic game and we cannot leave it to the right alone, at the risk of continuing to feed the same current polarization”, he highlighted in the farewell text.

The formalization of the change, as highlighted in the note, should take place in March. In addition to the letter, the deputy published a video about his departure.