Desmond would flee Earth in spaceship

The ending of the third Assassin’s Creed would have been very different if some of the devs’ ideas had gotten off the ground. In one of them, Desmond and Lucy would have to escape the “end of the world” of the Mayan calendar in 2012 in “a mad ship”, which would take them out of Earth to start a new civilization.

Patrice Desilet, ex-Ubisoft and one of the original creators of the title, said in an interview with Eurogamer that after dealing with Abstergo, the narrative antagonist company, the couple would be a kind of Adam and Eve in another reality after escaping the apocalypse. In the end, that didn’t end up happening.

Desilet also explained the choice of the name Lucy for the Assassin’s Creed character. The inspiration was a fossil of Australopithecus afarensis discovered in 1974 by anthropologist and professor Donald Johanson, along with student Tom Gray. The skeleton is estimated to be 3.2 million years old and was found in the Afar Desert (Ethiopia).

Ultimately, Lucy “disappeared” from the franchise after actress Kristen Bell (Frozen) asked for royalties from her possible future appearances. Abstergo, on the other hand, remains a thorn in the side of the Assassin Order.

