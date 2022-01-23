Desmond’s Ending Almost Was Much Worse

Desmond Miles, the original protagonist of Assassin’s Creed, had a questionable ending. However, according to Assassin’s Creed III director Alex Hutchinson, his story almost ended in an even more bizarre way. Believe me: maybe it was better the way we saw it.

In a recent interview with eurogamer, Hutchinson said that the Assassin’s Creed series was originally intended to be a trilogy, which would come to an end with the destruction of Earth. However, while the rest of the planet would be forced to deal with impending death, Desmond and former Abstergo Industries researcher Lucy Stillman would get a much better future.

In his words, the two would board a spaceship together and leave for a new planet, where they would become the new Adam and Eve and create a new civilization.

News of this Assassin’s Creed “alternate ending” broke late last year when Lars de Wildt, a researcher into conspiracy theories, religion and other beliefs in digital media culture at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, published a research paper packed with interviews. given by various Assassin’s Creed developers in 2019.

In Wildt’s article, these developers — including Hutchinson and Assassin’s Creed co-creator Patrice Désilets — shared the original plans for Assassin’s Creed III, including a fun fact about why Lucy was given that name. Yes, it is a reference to the fossil of Australopithecus afarensis that dates to over 3 million years ago.

Of course, we know that this version of Assassin’s Creed, in which Desmond and Lucy become the new Adam and Eve from some distant planet, has not become a reality. Both characters have long since died, much to the sadness of some and the indifference of others. Perhaps it was for the best.