DF has 427 patients in the fight against leprosy. Know where to treat

The national campaign Janeiro Roxo guides the population on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of leprosy. Surrounded by myths and prejudices, the disease, formerly known as leprosy, has a cure, but it can cause physical disabilities if the identification is late or the treatment is inadequate.

In the Federal District, there are currently 427 patients undergoing treatment. In 2020, there were 219 new cases of the disease identified in the capital. In 2021, the number of new cases was 125, a reflection of the Covid-19 pandemic scenario, which compromised the number of diagnoses. Data are from the Ministry of Health.

According to the DF Health Department (SES-DF), in 2020, 16 people were admitted to the local health network with leprosy. In 2021, there were 21 hospitalizations. Data for the year 2022 are not yet available.

The SES-DF emphasizes that it offers treatment and medication in the public network to patients with leprosy. The person should look for the Basic Health Unit (UBS) of reference for access to treatment and guidelines.

Prejudice around the disease

One of the residents of the DF who was diagnosed with leprosy in 2021 was Ana Emília Souto de Oliveira, 53 years old. She, who lives in a rural area of ​​Planaltina, learned that she had the disease in July last year, after having symptoms such as skin spots and fever.

“I got all blistered, full of stains, and went to the hospital in Planaltina de Goiás. From there, I was referred to the hospital in Planaltina-DF. A dermatologist gave me an ointment and I came home, but I got even worse, I felt like I was burning my skin,” she says.

Ana Emília then returned to the health unit, where she was hospitalized, with fever, blisters on her body and swollen feet. “I took a Covid test and it wasn’t. I stayed there taking medicine and then I took the test for leprosy, which was positive”, he reports.

She says that soon after receiving the diagnosis, she started treatment at the Regional Hospital of Asa Norte (Hran). “I also took my son and my husband to be examined there and, thank God, they did not contract the disease.”

Ana Emília Souto de Oliveira, 53 years old. Patients can access treatment through the SUS, looking for the UBS closest to their home

Ana worked as a day laborer before manifesting symptoms. Now, she is away from work.

According to the Ministry of Health, leprosy has a long incubation period, that is, the time in which signs and symptoms appear since infection. “The doctor doesn’t know how long I have had it. During the treatment, the spots should reduce, but I still have them on my skin”, he says.

For Ana, it is important to demystify the issue of disease transmission. “I’ve been to places where I said I have leprosy and people started putting alcohol on everything, and I don’t transmit it, because I’m undergoing treatment. A social worker once said I shouldn’t even be leaving the house, and I don’t. There is a prejudice”, laments the Planaltina resident.

How is it transmitted?

Leprosy is an infectious, contagious disease caused by the bacillus Mycobacterium leprae, or Hansen’s bacillus. Leprosy is transmitted by coughing or sneezing from a sick person, who is untreated, to another – after “prolonged and continuous contact”, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology in the Federal District (SBD-DF), one of the organizers of the Janeiro Roxo campaign, many are unaware that a cure is possible and that there is free treatment through the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to the entity, around 30,000 new cases are detected each year in the country. “In the vast majority, the person lives with the leprosy contact, but it is a very time-consuming transmission, it is not as easy as the transmission of Covid-19”, reinforces SBD-DF dermatologist Ciro Martins Gomes.

The Midwest accounts for the second region with the highest percentage of cases (20%), behind only the Northeast (43%). Next comes the North (19%, the Southeast (15%) and the South (4%).

What are the symptoms?

White, brown or reddish spots; lumps; wounds; dryness and hypersensitivity of the skin are some of the signs of leprosy. The main symptoms are:

Spots (white, brownish, and red) on the skin with changes in painful, thermal, and tactile sensitivity

Stinging, shocking, numbness, and tingling sensation along limb nerves

Hair loss in some areas and reduced sweating

Swelling and pain in the hands, feet and joints

Pain and thickening in peripheral nerves

Decreased muscle strength, especially in the hands and feet

lumps on the body

Dry skin

dry eyes

Sores, bleeding and dryness in the nose

Fever and general malaise

How is the diagnosis made?

The diagnosis of leprosy is performed through a general physical and dermatoneurological examination to identify lesions or skin areas with altered sensitivity and/or impairment of peripheral nerves, with sensory and/or motor and/or autonomic alterations.

Early identification, timely treatment and investigation of contacts who live or have lived together, reside or have resided in a prolonged manner with a new diagnosed case of leprosy are the main forms of prevention.

The SBD emphasizes that, in the case of leprosy, it is important for the patient to guide the people with whom he or she maintains close and regular contact (family, friends, co-workers) to also go to the doctor to be examined.

Treatment by SUS

Anyone diagnosed with leprosy should start taking prescribed medications immediately. By doing this, the patient ceases to be a transmitter of the disease.