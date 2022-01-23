Discover 5 shortcuts to use on Android and iOS phones

Knowing cell phone shortcuts can be very practical, right? Nowadays, it is possible to take advantage of some really cool shortcuts to access applications and system functions on smartphones. But even being a faster alternative, these shortcuts are not always intuitive and easy to find on the cell phone.

So today I came to give you some tips. In this article, get to know 5 shortcuts to use on your Android or iOS phone!

1. Quick actions in apps

Did you know that you can access the Instagram camera without opening the app? By pressing and holding on your apps icon, you can access a small menu known as “Quick Actions”. This menu has shortcuts that can be very useful to quickly activate functions of that application. It’s worth testing on your phone!

Press and hold on an app to see the quick actions menu (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

2. Side Key

Another very interesting shortcut is the screen lock button, also known as the “side key”. On Android and iOS smartphones, you can customize special actions for this key. Thus, you can open applications and activate system functions by pressing and holding, or double-pressing the side key. Here’s how to activate this feature:

on android

on iOS

3. Type by swiping

Using gesture typing on your cell phone can be a more practical way of writing messages. Nowadays, this function of virtual keyboards is getting smarter and smarter. By pressing and swiping the keys, you can form words more easily. You can take advantage of this function in the Gboard On-Screen Keyboard app (Android | iOS). It is worth checking!

Typing by sliding can be a great shortcut to write faster (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

4. Search bar

Those who have a lot of apps probably already know this function, accessing the mobile search bar, it’s a shortcut on the home page that can help you find apps and system settings more easily. On Android and iOS phones, you just need to drag your middle finger down from the screen to the home page to open the “Search Menu”. Here’s the tip!

Access the search bar by dragging down (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

5. Home screen widgets

Guys, the “widgets” (mini apps) can also be very interesting! They work as interactive shortcuts that are fixed to your mobile home page. You can add these shortcuts by pressing and holding on the background of your home page. Then just tap the “+” (plus) icon and then choose the widget category you want to add.

Put Widgets of your favorite apps on the homepage (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

In this list of categories, shortcuts are also available for apps such as: WhatsApp, Spotify, Gmail, Telegram and many others. It is worth checking!

