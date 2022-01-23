Dividends are an alternative for those looking for extra gain with shares

In addition to following the ebb and flow of stocks, investors should be aware of another important source of funds. Dividends are a part of a company’s net income that goes into the hands of shareholders as remuneration. Companies known to be good dividend payers tend to be more attractive from an investor’s point of view.

According to Felipe Vella, technical analyst at Ativa Investimentos, people like to invest in companies that pay good dividends for the security of having extra income. “Another attraction, especially for the novice investor, is that Brazil is one of the few countries that does not tax these earnings”, he says.

In an interview with UOL, experts give details on how dividends work in practice and how investors can receive them.

shared profit

Not all the profits of a company with shares listed on the Stock Exchange are shared among the shareholders. Part of the resources is reinvested, for example, in expansion projects. There are also situations in which the company’s managers decide to pay dividends above net income — something good for the shareholder’s pocket now, but not in the future, because the strategy can jeopardize the financial health of the business and generate a loss of value. of the company.

The best dividend payers are usually the companies that are least exposed to economic bumps, that is, that suffer less from unforeseen situations – as seen in the pandemic, for example. However, they are not necessarily the ones that present the greatest positive variations in their shares on the Stock Exchange.

Another characteristic, according to Alexandre Brito, from Finacap, is the alignment of interests of companies with their shareholders, especially with minority shareholders.

“One of the objectives when investing in a stock is to grow with the company’s economic-financial performance and also to receive its earnings as a shareholder. For those who buy shares in companies with this tradition, the fluctuation in the price of the paper interferes less, because they continue to profit and distributing dividends”, he says.

For the chief analyst at Valor Investimentos, Breno Bonani, good dividend payers are companies that are in more solid businesses, such as banks, electric utilities, insurance companies, and that achieve a more predictable cash flow.

“They are attractive companies because they combine the profile of activity in activities with greater predictability of results, which reflects in lower volatility in shares, and generate a passive income stream, sometimes monthly, quarterly or annually”, says Bonani.

Why are so many people interested in dividends?

According to Flávio de Oliveira, head of Variable Income at Zahl Investimentos, dividends are a sign that the company is healthy, profitable and has an efficient management, as it manages to consistently make a profit.

“For the investor, another attraction lies in the fact that companies that pay dividends are no longer just an asset to be income generators for the investor”, he says.

One more favorable point is that, even if the share value declines, the dividend ends up offsetting it. Oliveira explains that if the company pays BRL 1 in dividends and its paper, which was worth BRL 10, has dropped to BRL 9.50, for example, the shareholder still has a gain. He recalls that, in the same way, the distributed profit potentiates the result of the stock that is on the rise.

when they are distributed

It is up to each company to decide how often it will distribute dividends. Therefore, investors must follow this agenda.

The decision, however, must be approved by the board of directors on the so-called declaration date — which provides information on how much will be paid for each share and on what date. The data are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The investor who receives dividends can adopt different strategies.

It is possible to use this income to increase equity by reinvesting in the same stock and waiting for more dividends to be paid or investing in shares of other companies. Anyone who wants can still use this profit distributed by the company to supplement income or to cover personal expenses.

Valéria Vieira, head of Variable Income at RB Investimentos

Payment of dividends

Dividends are paid through shares, cash, as Interest on Own Capital (JCP) or a special modality, at the company’s discretion, which credits the corresponding amount to the investor’s account at the brokerage firm.

Here’s what each mode means:

Actions: the investor receives dividends in the form of additional company shares.

Money: the amount defined for each share is allocated to the investor’s account at the brokerage firm.

Special dividend: Also called a one-time dividend, this portion of the profit usually comes from an exceptional transaction, such as the sale of a subsidiary or industrial unit of the company.

Interest on Equity (JCP): this income is similar to dividends, but on it there is the incidence of taxation of 15% of Income Tax (IR) withheld at source. The paying company has tax exemption, which makes it possible for it to distribute more profit of this type. In the case of the dividend, the shareholder does not pay IR because the company that distributes the profit has already settled with the Revenue before passing the amount on to the shareholder.

Betting on companies that pay dividends should not be a decision for all investor profiles, as Vella, from Ativa Investimentos, explains. The strategy must take into account what stage of life each one is at.

“If the moment is for the accumulation of equity, it makes sense to choose companies in the growth phase, which do not pay dividends because they reinvest in their own projects. The companies that pay these dividends are the most mature. of life of more accommodation, looking for passive income, it makes sense to look for those companies that distribute dividends”, he says.