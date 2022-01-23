Do you have insomnia? Secret food can improve your night’s sleep

One sleepless night not only prevents the body from regenerating after a long day, but also causes serious damage to health, both in the short and long term. THE insomniafor example, is a sleep disorder that bothers and affects many Brazilians.

Those who find it difficult to close their eyes and rest are always in search of tips to sleep faster. What many don’t know is that a secret food can help promote more effective rest as soon as we put our head on the pillow. we are talking about sweet potato.

Why are sweet potatoes good for sleep?

Sweet potatoes are rich in magnesium, potassium, calcium and vitamin B6. These compounds help to increase serotonina brain chemical that promotes relaxation in the body.

For this reason, eating sweet potatoes at night, as long as it is in a small portion during dinner, can contribute to an improvement in sleep quality. In addition to eliminating hunger and balancing stomach acidity, food is also easy to digest.

But remember: just the consumption of sweet potato during the night period is not able to do all the work alone. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid habits that lead to insomnia, such as consuming a lot of caffeine during the day or just before bed and consuming any type of nicotine hours before going to bed.