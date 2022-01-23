Doctor vents about misinformation and ends work in front of the pandemic in the face of fatigue

‘Our enemy is no longer the virus, it’s disinformation’, shoots on social media
the cardiologist doctor Nathan Faraco, who works in Tubarão made a report on social media two days ago, in which he vents about the misinformation, which affects society at a time of the Covid-19 pandemic. The doctor also says that he ended his work in front of the virus, claiming to be tired. Read the full story below:
A few days before making the report, the doctor published a sentence by the president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases that says: ‘all pandemics had fake news, but in the end we remember those who walked the path of science. At the end of the day, history does its job: it separates the sellers of illusions from those who are really walking the right path’.
Report:
Internet friends..
I use my channels today to inform everyone that I ended my work in front of the Covid 19.
We started work with a common enemy, the virus.
It infects you, makes you sick and sometimes kills you.
A different way, a challenge where each patient brought us new information and made us rethink behaviors, several times.
This phase has passed, and now it is very clear to us that we treat the sick, how the disease works, its cycle, its treatment and the forms of prevention.
I close my work in front of the pandemic because our enemy is no longer the virus.
It’s misinformation. Aficionado WhatsAppers, politicians desperate for attention, rogue professionals seeking followers and selling fake stories…. I didn’t choose my profession to fight it.
Science has already proved by A+B that distancing and mask work. That much-debated drugs don’t work. That the vaccine works.
Behold, the lying and exaggerated news continues to get in the way and put children’s health at risk now.
What disappoints me the most is not the fact that I have to explain 250x a day on different channels (TV, Radio, Lives, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, in person or by call).
What disappoints me the most is not being called a dipyrone killer because I don’t prescribe a drug that science has already proven doesn’t work and no one else in the world talks about it!
What disappoints me the most is not seeing so many people dying saying “I took that medicine and how could I have stayed like this?”
What disappoints me the most is not spending hours of my day taking care of patients who decided not to get vaccinated.
What disappoints me the most is that all those who curse me, who take what they shouldn’t, who don’t get vaccinated… who die…
They do all this because those who should be on the side of science and the good of the people are not.
Those who should clarify the facts and be concerned about the health of the population and their people… do not do so.
If whoever should do all this, wash their hands, I’m tired; I apologize to you friends and patients.
My professional life continues, focused on cardiology and that’s all.