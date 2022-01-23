Doctor vents about misinformation and ends work in front of the pandemic in the face of fatigue

‘Our enemy is no longer the virus, it’s disinformation’, shoots on social media

the cardiologist doctor Nathan Faraco, who works in Tubarão made a report on social media two days ago, in which he vents about the misinformation, which affects society at a time of the Covid-19 pandemic. The doctor also says that he ended his work in front of the virus, claiming to be tired. Read the full story below:

A few days before making the report, the doctor published a sentence by the president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases that says: ‘all pandemics had fake news, but in the end we remember those who walked the path of science. At the end of the day, history does its job: it separates the sellers of illusions from those who are really walking the right path’.