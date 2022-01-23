Doctors report severe covid and attribute “mild omicron” to vaccination

The third wave of Covid-19, caused by the omicron variant, is again filling hospitals with patients across the country. Despite being pointed out as a lighter variant than the others, doctors consulted in the five Brazilian regions by the UOL state that, like the other strains, the ômicron develops serious conditions and kills patients, especially those who are not vaccinated.

“Severe cases have had the same behavior as other strains. The change is more in terms of the tendency to be less severe, but it has the potential to get worse”, says Ricardo Martins, pulmonologist at the University Hospital of Brasília.

What can be seen is that those hospitalized with the disease are almost always unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. People have died with the new strain, it is not harmless.”

Ricardo Martins, pulmonologist

power of dissemination

The omicron variant has caused an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 cases around the world, which recorded 3.7 million cases in just 24 hours on Thursday alone.

In Brazil, it is also on the rise. The country hit the mark of 200,000 known cases last Wednesday (19). With more cases, the number of people hospitalized and deaths from covid-19 is also growing rapidly – albeit at levels well below previous waves.

Hearded by the report, doctors say that it has actually become more rare, but the disease continues to cause serious problems. “If we only evaluate the unvaccinated population, covid has a slightly lower severity than delta, but similar to other variants”, says Gerson Salvador, infectious disease specialist at the University Hospital of USP (University of São Paulo) and author from the blog Linha de Frente, in Folha.

The biggest defense of Brazilians, says Salvador, is that the country has almost 70% of the population with a complete vaccine cycle against covid-19, according to the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

According to the infectologist, the profile of infected patients follows the behavior seen by the country: “most [internada] is not vaccinated or is not receiving a booster dose; and most are elderly people with comorbidities who do not have a booster dose”.

He also states that, in people who have the most severe forms, covid-19 remains a disease with devastating clinical signs.

“They make those lung changes that we saw in the other variants in the previous waves. There are people saying that the omicron doesn’t get the lung, but that’s nonsense. It’s true that most people have upper airway symptoms, but people that have severe forms have extensive pulmonary manifestations”, he says.

Even in those people who are fully vaccinated there is a chance of having serious disease because the disease is widely spread in the population. It seems that Brazilian society has gotten used to death. When people say it’s not serious, that it only affects people and children who have comorbidities, elderly people, it seems that their lives matter less.”

Gerson Salvador, infectious disease specialist

There is always a risk of a condition getting worse, says doctor

Larissa Macedo, an intensive care physician and coordinator of two ICUs in the city of Porto Velho, says that “the chance of developing a serious disease is lower, especially if you are vaccinated with at least two doses”.

But she warns that, as before, the virus remains unpredictable, and the condition of any patient can get worse.

It’s not a math question [de risco]. Covid can always evolve into serious cases; but we are seeing, in practice, with the large number of cases, that the proportion of aggravations is smaller. When the disease gets worse, it’s the same”

Larissa Macedo, intensivist

A similar opinion has the infectologist and on duty Silvia Leopoldina, who works in Manaus. “Yes, the cases are mild to moderate; but there are many,” he says.

Too many cases at the same time

The emergency worker Gabriel Miranda, who is on the front line in Porto Alegre, reports that he has noticed an increase in cases arriving at hospitals. “In the last few weeks here it has increased a lot, but in general they are milder cases, compared to before”, he says. “Now to say how much is for the vaccine, how much is for the omicron, it’s difficult. I certainly think there must perhaps be a component of both.”

For him, the feeling of all professionals today is that the vaccine provides great protection and is responsible for the prevalence of mild cases. “Vaccination is certainly [o principal motivo], because we see in the most serious patients a stark difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated”, he says, reinforcing that severe cases have the same symptoms as other waves of covid-19.

The most serious ones usually end up [internados] for shortness of breath, respiratory failure. So you can’t see a big difference in the more general symptoms and other variants]”.

Gabriel Miranda, emergency worker

Because of the increase in the circulation of the virus and the large number of immunized people, he says that something that has become common is people arriving in search of care for other health problems, and discovering that they have covid-19 at the hospital.

“This has happened more often, before it was less common. They are patients hospitalized for other health problems, but they also have mild covid and more atypical symptoms. We test all the patients we need to hospitalize”, he explains.

8.jun.2021 – Medical work at the covid-19 ICU of the Vila Alpina State Hospital (SP) Image: Mister Shadow/ASI/Estadão Content

The infectious disease doctor at Hospital Oswaldo Cruz, in Recife, Bruno Ishigami, says that —in light of what he sees on a daily basis— he does not like to see the omicron treated as a milder variant.

“We need to take some things into consideration”, he ponders, citing that the illness of a large number of people at the same time can overload health systems and, consequently, reduce the capacity of health units to provide care.

“Let’s assume that the delta causes hospitalization in 15% of the cases and the Ômicron, in 5%. As the Ômicron is more transmissible, when we go to absolute values ​​of hospitalized people, there is nothing light”, he says.

What we are seeing is that, in emergencies, patients are arriving with less severity, but I would attribute the number of milder conditions mainly to the vaccine; and only secondarily to the characteristic of the omicron”.

Bruno Ishigami, infectious disease specialist

Infectologist Fernando Maia, who works in Maceió, adds: “we are also seeing this here: a very high total number of cases, but a very low number of severe forms”.