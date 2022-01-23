Douglas and Jessi discuss relationship thinking about the wall

DR and crying during the first party of “BBB 22” (TV Globo)? We have too! Jessi, afraid of being voted on by the leader Douglas Silva on the next wall, started a small argument with her brother.

The sister told the leader that Eliezer commented that she might be his option. And she thinks her brother doesn’t like her. Douglas countered “You’re a teacher in Brazil, there’s no way not to like you”.

Jessi recalled an episode where Douglas was said to have snapped at her in the kitchen. The leader said he did not remember the situation, but asked her to speak up when she felt uncomfortable with her “more direct” way.

In the chat, the teacher confessed that Douglas was her vote option. “I just wanted to tell you something from the bottom of my heart. When it all started, I said: ‘Douglas is a voting option because he is very harsh and I hate being treated badly’.

Douglas once again apologized and said “we are for ourselves” and Jessi says he hopes that “we are honest with each other”.

Jessi, however, began to get more and more euphoric over the chat, saying she’s very afraid “people won’t like her”. Douglas, feeling pressured, burst into tears and asked the two to end the conversation the next day.