Douglas reveals “turnaround” in nomination for the first wall

The leader Douglas Silva revealed, this Sunday morning (23), during a conversation with Pedro Scooby in the leader’s room, who is his first choice of indication to the wall, which will be formed at night. According to the actor, many will see it as a “turnaround”.

“Now, after today, I have two votes. Two nominations. A turnaround. Rodrigo is my nomination. I didn’t want to talk, but damn it,” said the actor.

Douglas also stated that Rodrigo should immunize Eliezer and, then, he would indicate the commercial manager to the first wall of the edition.

“He’ll give the angel to Eliezer, and I’ll say ‘go Rodrigo’. They’ll say ‘damn, the guy took you to the test'”, said Douglas.

What attendees don’t yet know, though, is that this week’s angel is autoimmune. Therefore, Rodrigo cannot be nominated for the wall.

Upon hearing Douglas’ confession, Pedro Scooby told the actor that he shouldn’t worry, because he’s following his heart.

“Hey, you’re following your heart. Douglas, I’m going to tell you one stop from the bottom of my heart, you are a guy that everyone who is seeing you out there knows is honest, true and heart”, stated the surfer.