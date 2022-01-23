Douglas Silva’s wife, from ‘BBB22’, reveals crisis in her marriage with the actor

Carol Brito, Douglas Silva’s wife, participant of BBB22, opened the game and talked about her marriage to the actor, with whom she celebrates 14 years of marriage in November of this year.

In an interview with journalist Gabriela Medeiros, from the newspaper Extra, she highlighted that the two have strong personalities, and get along well, despite the conflicts and differences that exist in any couple.

“We both have very strong personalities and there are moments where we are like Tom and Jerry. Everything you see in one, the other has the opposite. He’s playful to the extreme and I’m more serious; he loves people, meeting a lot of people, I’m more reserved, I like to be close to mine; he makes many friends, I am of few. It’s all backwards”, said Douglas Silva’s wife, who is the mother of Mary flower, 10 years old, and Brunette, of 1.

Together for 17 years, the psychologist says that the two have already thought about separating and remained in crisis for two months. Proudly, Carol Brito says she is positively surprised by Douglas Silva’s success in BBB22.

“He is all that people are seeing and more that they are yet to see. It’s the guy who cooks, who puts my food on the plate and takes it to me, when I was on my guard, he put food in my mouth, when I’m doing something, he worries about holding my hair up if it’s hot. He is too careful with his family and other people.”, she said.

