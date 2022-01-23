Driver loses control, and car ‘flys’ as it falls into a cliff in Ceará; video | Ceará

A car took off and fell into a cliff after the driver lost control of the vehicle and climbed a hill of sand on a stretch of the CE-138 highway in the city of Pereiro, in the interior of Ceará. The accident took place on Saturday (22) and was recorded by security cameras. The driver, according to witnesses, suffered only minor injuries. (Watch the video above)
Taxi driver José Alves de Lima stated that the driver of the car was driving at high speed and lost control of the direction when trying to avoid a motorcycle. When leaving the lane, the driver traveled over a pile of sand, gained height and then fell into the bank beside the lane.
“He was coming at high speed and there was a motorcyclist in front of him. In an attempt to avoid the motorcyclist who was in front of him, he ended up losing control, ended up leaving the lane and falling into the ravine”, said the witness.
Also according to José Alves de Lima, the driver got out of the car and walked home. “He left the vehicle on foot and conscious. He only suffered minor scratches and walked home, to his house in Sítio Chapada,” he said.
Car flies after climbing a mountain of sand and falling into a cliff in Pereiro, Ceará – Photo: Reproduction
