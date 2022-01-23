Drivers face slowness on the roads towards the coast of SP | Santos and Region

Drivers face slowness on the roads towards Baixada Santista, on the coast of São Paulo, this Sunday morning (23). According to Ecovias, the concessionaire that manages the Anchieta-Imigrantes System (SAI), there is a record of slowness both on the Rodovia dos Imigrantes and on the Via Anchieta.
According to the concessionaire, traffic is slow towards the coast, on Rodovia dos Imigrantes, from Km 28 to 32. On Via Anchieta, the slowness occurs from Km 30 to 31. On both roads, the reason is the high flow of vehicles.
Ecovias reinforces that the other SAI highways have normal traffic. Trucks heading towards São Paulo must access the stretch of mountain through Anchieta.
The weather is overcast, but visibility is good on all stretches. The SAI is in Normal Operation (5×5), with descent through the southern lanes of the Anchieta and Imigrantes highways, and ascent through the northern lanes of both lanes.
On Saturday (22), the flow of vehicles on the highways towards the coast of São Paulo was also high. The forecast of high temperatures and a sunny weekend cheered the tourists, who faced heavy traffic. In some points, traffic jams were recorded.
Although the day starts cloudy, the forecast is that this Sunday will be similar to Saturday. According to Instituto Climatempo, the sun appears between some clouds, and there is no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be between 23°C and 32°C.
Scale of the Rodovia dos Imigrantes, at Km 28, with a high flow of vehicles this Sunday morning (23) — Photo: Ecovias/Disclosure
Toll booth on Via Anchieta, at Km 31, with a high flow of vehicles this Sunday morning (23) — Photo: Ecovias/Disclosure