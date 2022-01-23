Drunk, Júlia runs over Bárbara and plunges into chaos; understand · TV news

Júlia (Denise Fraga) will become one of Barbara’s (Alinne Moraes) victims in Um Lugar ao Sol. The singer will be driving drunk and freak out about the accident. She will even scare her son, Felipe (Gabriel Leone), with a farewell letter. The boy will move to his mother’s house, but he will not be able to handle the situation, and the songwriter will be admitted to a clinic in the nine o’clock soap opera.

The singer will face this complicated period in her life after getting drunk before going to work as a translator for Ilana’s (Mariana Lima) agency. At the last minute, she will give up translating the fashion show and pass the task on to her son. in scenes that will air from January 31.

Only the woman will be desolate for having left everything behind and will sink her sorrows into drink. The artist will take courage and go to the place of the parade. The problem is that she will have already passed the point and will embarrass herself in front of all the guests.

Denise Fraga’s character will be escorted out of space. Back in her car, she will reverse and there really won’t be anyone behind the vehicle. Bárbara will be terrified by the request for separation from Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond). She will also have been scolded by her father for her misdeeds.

The little girl will then try to commit suicide by throwing herself in front of the moving car. Júlia will only feel the car collide. Drunk, she will believe she caused the accident. The character will go into a guilt spiral from there. Meanwhile, the audience will see Barbara being operated on and escaping death.

But the story will not be resolved so quickly, since the woman will be martyring herself for days. Depressed, she will even write a farewell letter to her son, also determined to take her own life.

Truth won’t lessen guilt

Nicole (Ana Baird) will have seen the entire scene, and therefore will know that the hit-and-run was not the driver’s fault. Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will tell Felipe the truth, who will clarify everything for his mother to stop suffering.

However, Julia will be out of control with her chemical dependency. The boy will move to his mother’s house, who will lose him. The psychologist will tour the city in search of the singer’s whereabouts. Seeing that the situation is getting worse, the woman will accept to be admitted to a rehabilitation clinic.

Because of the new outbreak of Covid-19, A Place in the Sun gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

