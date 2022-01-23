“Electric fleet should take time to grow in Brazil” – Época Negócios

+



Pablo Di Si, executive chairman of Volkswagen (Photo: Publication)

Since January 1st, Pablo Di Si has been occupying the newly created post of executive chairman of Volkswagen. Its mission is to think about the company’s future strategy in areas such as mobility, electrification in 29 countries in South and Central America, in addition to the Caribbean, in the region called SAM. Skilled, in the mid-1980s he won a place at a university in the United States after sending a video in which he showed he was a good midfielder in a youth football team in Buenos Aires. Recently, the Argentine convinced the company’s headquarters, in Germany, to create a center for the development of biofuels in Brazil. The executive spoke with Estadão about the new position and the future of the German company.

How was VW’s performance in the country in 2021? 2021 was a good year from the point of view of financial results. However, it could have been better. Everyone was left with this feeling that they could have done so much more. Anfavea estimates that the industry stopped selling between 300 and 350 thousand vehicles last year. There were consumers with available money and the desire to buy a vehicle. But we didn’t have the parts, whether semiconductors, tires, etc., to produce these vehicles. Looking at 2022 a little bit, there will be fewer restrictions, but they will continue to exist. So, we have to look further ahead, understand mobility and what sustainable vehicles will look like, whether electric, hybrid or flex. It is necessary to look at the business models in which we are going to operate and what the new consumer will be like, what their preferences will be.

know more

know more

Mr. got promoted. What is your new role in the company structure? Yes. I left the operation and started to focus even more on the strategy. I focus on topics such as the future, public policies. I have to have a transversal look, evaluate new technologies and partnership. My responsibility is to generate much more development through actions with other strategic companies so that Volkswagen continues to grow.

Has your strong defense of ethanol as one of the solutions for the future of mobility contributed to its promotion? I do not think so. This change was already defined before the project was approved. We are the only automaker in the world that has a research center for the development of biofuels. And he is here in Brazil. The most important thing is that, whether it’s an electric, hybrid or flex car or a scooter or bicycle, it generates CO2. So, it is important to monitor the entire product cycle and the energy source needed, which can be wind, water, ethanol, coal and gasoline, for example. I say that our nose breathes not only what comes out of the vehicle’s exhaust, but everything that is generated in the process. It is also important to make it clear that ethanol is not the solution for the world, but it is spectacular for Brazil and other countries. We also have a lot of sun, wind and water. There are great renewable sources of energy. We have to understand which is the best for each country. Ethanol has a lot to contribute to Brazil and other parts of the world.

Will VW bet on new modes or new options for means of transport? We have a number of initiatives. We started with electric cars, which were also launched in Brazil and Argentina, in addition to Germany, among other markets. For some models there is a kind of combo. You can also buy bicycle and scooter. In other words, we have to look at the entire process of mobility and sustainability. We are already doing it in Brazil and working hard in Germany and the United States on the issue of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. Companies and governments, from countries, regions or cities, have to contribute to the development of electrification. We partnered with companies like Siemens and Porsche and are installing fast chargers in Brazil. There aren’t many yet, but if everyone does their bit, there will be many more soon.

When will the price of the electric car be the same as that of a combustion model? It’s a strategic question, and to answer it, we have to understand the context. Some countries bet on electrification. Therefore, they gave benefits of, say, 8 thousand euros to the consumer. With that, the price of the electric car gets very interesting. Also, the usage cost is lower. Without a doubt, in five years the cost of these cars will be very similar. In Germany, China and the US, this is state policy. The subsidy aims to create a new industry, which includes batteries and recycling services, for example. Brazil has a law on the fuel of the future. That is, it will regulate from aviation to ships and the entire transport chain.

This is important because it deals with the well-to-wheel CO2 emission. That is, in the full cycle. No matter what the energy source, having a public policy like this is essential to reduce emissions. I strongly believe in Brazil, and there are few countries in the world with this type of public policy. So, expanding the electric car supply will take a little longer in Brazil. Each country has to look at where the energy will come from. The solution is even broader. The mills make ethanol and sugar. Sugarcane bagasse generates biomethane that can be used to produce electricity. The solutions go far beyond the vehicle sector.

What should the government do to promote the sector? Governments should address strategic issues. Each country has to assess its best, whether in natural resources, people, culture, etc., and establish four, five industries as strategic. In Brazil, agribusiness is a fundamental sector. The vehicle industry represents 20% of GDP. In any case, this plan needs to be continued, regardless of the government. This is the hard part in Latin American countries. Here, when one government leaves and another comes in, many things end up changing. In any case, there is a consensus that agribusiness is fundamental for Brazil. The State of São Paulo.