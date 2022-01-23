Eliezer asks for Pedro Sampaio’s show as a birthday gift

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

01/22/2022 14:05updated on 01/22/2022 14:07

After spending the whole week in anticipation of a party at “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Eliezer and Tiago Abravanel were talking today about who should be the attraction.

The cabin team member said he would like to see a Gloria Groove show at the house. The popcorn team competitor said he would like to see Pedro Sampaio.

The chat took place in the morning, during the monster’s punishment. Eliezer revealed that his birthday is tomorrow and asked for the DJ show as a gift.

However, Globo announced yesterday, during the live program, that Alok will be the artist who will play at the first party of the house. On twitter, the DJ wrote: “Tomorrow ‘Hey Brothers’ will be different! See you at the first BBB 22 party!”.

