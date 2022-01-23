Elon Musk wants to implant a chip in your brain

Billionaire claims intracranial device will help paralyzed people control smartphones with their mind

Billionaire Elon Musk is about to enter people’s minds. Through his company Neuralink, the entrepreneur has started clinical trials that will implant artificial intelligence microchips in the human brain.

As reported by the British newspaper The Times, on Thursday 20th, Neuralink is recruiting the “cream” of medicine and engineering to make the project viable. The tests should last approximately three years.

Elon Musk wants to allow people with paralysis to directly use their neural activity to quickly and easily operate computers and smartphones, as well as trying to “solve” autism and schizophrenia.

animal testing

Neuralink reported that a monkey, called Pager, moved a cursor on a computer screen via the chip. Neuralink was also able to “collect data” from a sow, named Gertrude, also with the chip in her head.

The size of a large coin, the device is designed to be implanted in a person’s skull. Ultra-thin wires from the equipment would be connected to the brain and could be easily removed if the patient wanted to.

Last month, Elon Musk told the Wall Street Journal that he is awaiting approval from the US “Anvisa” to use the equipment on people with serious spinal cord injuries, such as quadriplegics.

“We have a possibility to restore full-body functionality for someone who has a spinal cord injury,” he said. “Neuralink is working well in monkeys. Our tests confirm that it is very safe and reliable.”

