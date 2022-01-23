Energy and climate: Austria, Denmark, Spain and Luxembourg challenge European Commission taxonomy

Austria, Denmark, Spain and Luxembourg on Thursday sent a letter to the European Commission, questioning its proposed taxonomy that considers gas and electricity from nuclear sources on the same level as renewable sources.

“The Commission’s proposal jeopardizes the energy transition in the European Union globally and jeopardizes the taxonomy by classifying nuclear energy as sustainable, in fact guaranteeing it the same treatment as unquestionably green technologies such as solar and wind”, maintained the subscribers.

The European Commission presented to the member states a taxonomy proposal, a system that is being implemented to guide and differentiate practices considered sustainable from those that are not in 13 economic sectors and guide investment towards green technologies.

As far as energy is concerned, the Commission’s draft proposes that some power plants generating electricity from gas and nuclear power plants authorized to build before 2045 are considered sustainable.

France leads the bloc that advocates the use of nuclear energy, whose main problems are safety and radioactive waste, with the support of states such as the Czech Republic, Hungary and Finland.

Germany also rejects considering nuclear energy as sustainable, but admits gas as a transitional energy to a decarbonized economy by mid-century.

A third bloc of countries, the document’s signatories, refuse these options and want the treatment given to renewables to gas and nuclear not to be given.

“The draft sends the wrong signal to financial markets and risks being rejected by investors”, argued Austria, Denmark, Spain and Luxembourg.

They added that given the long life cycle of gas or nuclear installations, including them in the taxonomy “risks causing a technological blockade for many decades and diverts investments from renewable energies”.

They also pointed out that considering gas power plants that emit less than 270 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilowatt hour as sustainable is above the recommendations of bodies such as the International Energy Agency (IEA) or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Climate Change (IPCC, in English sila).

In the case of nuclear power, they criticized that it “absolutely” does not meet the requirement of “not causing significant damage to the environment” as stated in the taxonomy, recalled serious accidents such as those in Chernobyl (1986) and Fukushima (2011) and stressed that “during decades” there will be no clean way to dispose of radioactive waste.

The document from these four States was released on the eve of the joint meeting of the Energy Ministers of the 27 and the Environment, in Amiens, in the north of France, in which the energy transition and the European Union’s policies towards the climate change.

The European Commission had given until 21 January to member states, the European Parliament and other interested parties to review its draft taxonomy proposal and raise objections.

The Council of the European Union can refuse the proposal, but for that it has to object with a majority, which, in this case, requires 72% of the Member States (20) representing at least 65% of the population of the Twenty-Seven .

The European Parliament can object by a simple majority, which means at least 353 MEPs.