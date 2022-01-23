https://br.sputniknews.com/20220123/especialista-sobre-bloqueios-da-sputnik-pelo-facebook-nao-podemos-aceitar-a-censura-privada-21134775.html

Expert on Facebook Blocking Sputnik: 'We Can't Accept Private Censorship'

The Sputnik Arab page, a news agency that is part of the same media group as Sputnik Brasil, received the notification about the temporary block to create new publications “for security reasons for a few days”. from Facebook, Sputnik received a generic response with a link to a list of the platform’s community standards: “Restriction imposed for possible violation of our policies.” This was the first such block for the Arabic newsroom. However, in 2020, a video about the life of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani posted after his death was assigned a label as violating the social network’s community guidelines. In addition, several publications regarding the approval for use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the Russian Ministry of Health were blocked and marked as “[publicações] misleading about the effectiveness of drugs during a pandemic.”To discuss these restrictions and the censorship policy implemented by Facebook and other social networks, Sputnik Brasil spoke with Maria José Braga, president of the National Federation of Journalists (FENAJ). Facebook is not a social network that supports freedom of expression in the media, nor does it have effective tools against the spread of fake news. by the technological giants, according to an expert. However, in the expert’s opinion, the interests of the platforms are sometimes aligned with those of a given country, such as the USA in the case of Meta, which makes it possible to think that the content is not simply controlled by algorithms, but it has to obey the ideology and foreign policy of a certain State. Sputnik Brasil on Facebook was blocked without explanation in December 2018 and could not be recovered until today, which forced the newsroom to create a new account.

