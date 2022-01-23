https://br.sputniknews.com/20220123/especialista-sobre-bloqueios-da-sputnik-pelo-facebook-nao-podemos-aceitar-a-censura-privada-21134775.html
Expert on Facebook Blocking Sputnik: ‘We Can’t Accept Private Censorship’
Expert on Facebook Blocking Sputnik: ‘We Can’t Accept Private Censorship’
On Friday (21), Facebook blocked the creation of new posts from the Sputnik Arab page “for security reasons for a few days”. Sputnik Brazil… 2022.01.23, Sputnik Brazil
2022-01-23T13:06-0300
2022-01-23T13:06-0300
2022-01-23T13:22-0300
society and everyday
exclusive
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/18184614_0:107:3263:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_0ee0cc570eaf9cdbb73f44f68668610a.jpg
The Sputnik Arab page, a news agency that is part of the same media group as Sputnik Brasil, received the notification about the temporary block to create new publications “for security reasons for a few days”. from Facebook, Sputnik received a generic response with a link to a list of the platform’s community standards: “Restriction imposed for possible violation of our policies.” This was the first such block for the Arabic newsroom. However, in 2020, a video about the life of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani posted after his death was assigned a label as violating the social network’s community guidelines. In addition, several publications regarding the approval for use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the Russian Ministry of Health were blocked and marked as “[publicações] misleading about the effectiveness of drugs during a pandemic.”To discuss these restrictions and the censorship policy implemented by Facebook and other social networks, Sputnik Brasil spoke with Maria José Braga, president of the National Federation of Journalists (FENAJ). Facebook is not a social network that supports freedom of expression in the media, nor does it have effective tools against the spread of fake news. by the technological giants, according to an expert. However, in the expert’s opinion, the interests of the platforms are sometimes aligned with those of a given country, such as the USA in the case of Meta, which makes it possible to think that the content is not simply controlled by algorithms, but it has to obey the ideology and foreign policy of a certain State. Sputnik Brasil on Facebook was blocked without explanation in December 2018 and could not be recovered until today, which forced the newsroom to create a new account.
https://br.sputniknews.com/20220121/facebook-bloqueia-novas-publicacoes-na-pagina-da-sputnik-arabe-21113914.html
2022
News
br_BR
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/18184614_265:0:2996:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b524f283fa22bd77e7512805f1f40aa5.jpg
facebook exclusive sputnik
specials
On Friday (21), Facebook blocked the creation of new posts from the Sputnik Arab page “for security reasons for a few days”. Sputnik Brasil spoke with an expert to discuss the censorship policy implemented by the social media giants.
The page of Sputnik Arab, a news agency that is part of the same media group as Sputnik Brasil, received the notification about the temporary block to the creation of new publications “for security reasons for a few days”.
When contacting Facebook support, Sputnik received a generic response with a link to a list of the platform’s community standards: “Restriction imposed for possible violation of our policies.”
This was the first such blockade for the Arabic newsroom. However, in 2020, a social media community guidelines violation label was assigned to a video about life of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani posted after his death. In addition, several publications on approval for use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the Russian Ministry of Health were blocked and marked as “[publicações] misleading statements about the effectiveness of drugs during a pandemic”.
“Facebook, in fact, does not have an effective concern with freedom of expression and press, as well as it does not have an effective policy to combat the spread of false and/or fraudulent information. The actions implemented by the company are more to give satisfaction public opinion and national governments,” he said.
Therefore, there are precise forms of regulation that come from society, from each State, directed against rules implemented unilaterally by tech giants, according to an expert.
“That’s why the world and each country individually need to debate and implement policies to regulate this and other digital platforms. We cannot accept the private censorship that these platforms establish”, said an expert.
“In the case of Arab Sputnik, as in countless cases of Facebook’s private censorship, there seems to be an ideological bias aligned with US geopolitical and economic interests. Which leads us to believe that censorship is not ‘mistakes’ of the algorithms, but deliberate actions .”
In the context of this situation, it is worth mentioning that the Sputnik Brasil page on Facebook was blocked without explanation in December 2018 and could not be recovered until today, which forced the newsroom to create a new account.