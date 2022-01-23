Extreme heat this weekend calls for care

Per report

The extreme and exceptional heat forecast for this weekend and the next few days demands health care. Once again the maximum temperature expected is 43ºC. Two “mega heat waves” have caused tens of thousands of deaths worldwide this year. The most remembered case is the extremely hot period that hit Europe and killed 70,000 people in 2003. Seven years later, 56,000 were killed as a result of the heat in Russia.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) notes that heat waves can have a significant impact on society, including an increase in high temperature-related deaths. “Heat waves are among the most dangerous natural hazards, but they rarely receive adequate attention because their death toll and destruction are not always immediately obvious. From 1998 to 2017, more than 166,000 people died due to heat waves, including more than 70,000 who died during the 2003 heat wave in Europe.

While the effects of heat can be exacerbated in cities, due to the urban heat island (UHI) effect, the livelihoods and well-being of non-urban communities can also be severely disrupted during and after periods of exceptionally hot weather. Heat waves can overwhelm health and emergency services and also have effects on water supply, energy and transport.

heat care

Expert recommendations are almost identical across the world in the face of an intense heat wave. The Mayo Clinic, one of the world’s leading medical institutions, has a series of guidelines for facing a period of extreme heat. First and foremost, drink lots of fluids. Staying hydrated helps the body to sweat and maintain a normal body temperature. Equally important is to wear loose, light clothing. Wearing too much or tight clothing does not allow the body to cool properly. Mayo also advises you to protect yourself against sunburn. Sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool off, so protect yourself outdoors with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15.

Mayo doctors also recommend extra precautions with certain medications. “Beware of heat-related issues if you take medications that can affect your body’s ability to stay hydrated and dissipate heat,” they emphasize. They also emphasize that no one stays in a parked car in the sun. This is a common cause of heat-related deaths in children left or forgotten in automobiles.

When parked in the sun, the temperature of the car can rise by more than 10ºC in just ten minutes. It is therefore unsafe to leave a person in a parked car in a strong heat wave even if the windows are open or the car is in the shade. Specialists also point out that physical exertion should be avoided in the hottest hours of the day. “If you cannot avoid strenuous activities in hot weather, drink fluids and rest often in a cool place. Try to schedule exercise or physical work for the cooler parts of the day, like early morning or late at night,” they say. “Get used to it. Limit time spent working or exercising in the heat until you are conditioned to it. People who are not used to hot weather are especially susceptible to heat-related illnesses. It can take several weeks for your body to adjust to the hot weather.”

Heat shock Heat shock is one of the biggest risks during a period of very high temperature. It is a condition caused by the body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure or physical exertion in high temperatures. This more serious form of heat stroke and heat stroke can occur if the body temperature rises to 40°C or higher and requires emergency treatment. Severe heat stroke or untreated heat shock can quickly damage the brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles.

The damage worsens as treatment is delayed, increasing the risk of serious complications or death. The signs and symptoms of heat stroke include, according to the Mayo Clinic, a core body temperature of 40°C or higher, confused mental status or altered behavior, slurred speech, delirium, seizures, and coma. There is also a change in sweating. In heat stroke caused by hot weather, the skin will feel hot and dry to the touch. However, in heat stroke caused by excessive exercise, the skin may become dry or slightly damp.

Other symptoms include nausea and vomiting. The skin may even become reddened as the body temperature rises. Breathing may become rapid and shallow. The pulse reaches a significantly increased running heart rate because heat stress places a tremendous load on the heart to help cool your body. Headaches with the perception of throbbing are often reported.

Source: Metsul Meteorology (click here)