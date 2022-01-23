Families indebtedness breaks record in the city of São Paulo: 74% have compromised income | São Paulo

Families in the city of São Paulo have never been so indebted, according to a survey by the Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (Fecomercio-SP), carried out with data from December 2021.

According to the survey, at least 74.5% of them have their income committed to future accounts.

There are a total of almost 3 million families impacted by the accounts, a historic record since the beginning of the survey – which started in 2010.

Compared to different situations, the average time to pay off debts is 7.9 months. One of the main factors for indebtedness is the credit card.

Altogether, 805,000 families already have debts in arrears, in addition to having revenues planned for the course of the year directed towards payments in installments.

Fecomércio considers unemployment, at the level of almost 13 million people, inflation, which closed 2021 at 10.06% (according to the Broad Consumer Price Index, the IPCA), and the loss of purchasing power (the Brazilian real depreciated by 6.5% last year) as determining factors for the financial difficulty.

With these mishaps, the search for credit, such as a loan or use of overdraft, appears as a way for families to maintain consumption, including essential items, as the entity explains.