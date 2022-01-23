Family opens coffin and finds body of another person with victim’s clothes and wig

One traumatic and embarrassing situation happened during a funeral in Ohio, in the United States. The funeral home responsible for the procedures of a 51-year-old woman confused two bodies and ended up sending the wrong person for the final farewell. To make matters worse, the company dressed the unknown body in Sonya White’s clothes and wig.

“It was traumatic. No one should go through this with their loved one. I have never in my life seen anything like this before.” commented Sonya’s cousin.

Wrong body in the coffin

You family members got a big scare when they opened the coffin during the funeral. The clothes chosen for the farewell of the woman, who died suddenly, were there, as well as her favorite wig. But it wasn’t Sonya who was wearing the accessories and robes.

According to the funeral home there was a mistake and two bodies were switched. Faced with the mistake, the family members, who were already shaken by the loss, regretted even more.

“Everything we chose for my sister, we chose with love. We chose exactly what we thought she would like. You expect your loved one to be treated with care, and being so careless with someone’s family member is unforgivable.” declared Sonya’s sister to WBDJ7.

(Photo: Playback / The Mirror)

With the drama, the family declared that they intend to file a lawsuit against the funeral home.

