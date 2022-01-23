Famous singer and actor, dies, aged 74, with his wife and daughters

Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf became one of the most talked about names of the moment. That’s because, the 74-year-old American musician and singer left his family and fans completely desolate, after his death was confirmed this Friday morning (21) on the musician’s official Facebook page.

According to the statement, he died surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends. The artist passed away on Thursday night (20), because of complications from Covid-19, says the New York Post website.

According to the vehicle, the famous tested positive for the coronavirus and became seriously ill days ago. Also according to TMZ, he would attend a business dinner earlier this week to discuss his upcoming show, but canceled the appointment precisely because of being sick and being watched.

It is not yet known whether or not the singer had received his doses against Covid, but he came, on some occasions, to take a position against mandatory vaccination through posts on his social networks, which generated a lot of controversy in the era.

For those who don’t know, the famous Meat Loaf was one of the greatest rock singers of all time. His 1977 album Bat Out of Hell sold 65 million copies. That album was responsible for several hits, including Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, which reached No. 11 on Billboard. He was also an actor in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.