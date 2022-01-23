‘Faustão na Band’ has the challenge of maintaining relevance after debut

faustão completed its first week in band with the five programs shown between Monday, 17, and Friday, 22. The big change was in the schedule, since the content was very similar to what the presenter adopted throughout his years on Sundays at Globo.

At the end of the first program, Faustão mentioned that the participants of a painting could “stay four Sundays” in the attraction. Failed act understandable for someone who spent 32 years at the same time. He soon realized the misconception: “Four Sundays, no! Four weeks! He has a chance to rest on Sunday and during the week to prepare and come here.” Noticing the dancers’ laughter, he joked: “You’re happy because now you have the weekend off, is that it?”.

One of the challenges of Faustão in the Band will be to maintain the level of relevance of the guests who participated in the opening week. From music, names like Zeca Pagodinho, Leonardo, Seu Jorge, Alexandre Pires, Péricles and the duo Marcos e Belutti. There was also the presence of influencers Whindersson Nunes (56.3 million followers on Instagram) and Virgínia Fonseca (32.5 million).

In general, the paintings are quite similar to some already known by the public – in fact, on every day, from the beginning, the Cassettes. The guest introductions and interventions made by Faustão are also as usual. At times, however, one has the impression that the presenter has a more animated face than has been noticed in recent times.

João Guilherme, son of the presenter, is still inexperienced in his first work on TV, but does not compromise the progress of the program. Faustão continues to bet on people he trusts in the production: as one of those responsible for creating the Faustão in the Band, there is the name of Luciana Cardoso, his wife, and among the directors, Leonor Corrêa, his sister.

Aired at 8:30 pm and with about two hours of daily duration, the program has a lot more time of weekly airing than the old one. Sunday, adding up every day. But, so far, it has shown that there is room for a less boring program and with more audience turnover, especially with the availability of full editions on YouTube. It’s hard to imagine, though, that it will win over many new fans based on a show as similar as its predecessor.

Recalling that the program now disputes the audience with Angel’s face (8:30 pm) and the beginning of the Mouse Program (10:15 pm), from SBT, part of Record Journal (7:45 pm) and the series The Bible (9 pm), from Record, and the National Journal (8:30 pm) and the 9:00 am telenovela a place in the sun (21:30), from Globo.

Last Wednesday, the 19th, the Band announced that Fausto Silva tested positive for covid-19. Even asymptomatic, he will stay away from the recordings, suspended for now. The editions that are already recorded will normally air until January 26th.

The first week of ‘Faustão na Band’

the debut of Faustão in the Band had a strong musical presence. In the first block, Zeca Pagodinho, with the right to excerpts from his participation in the Lost in the night in the 1980s, when he released the album Cosme’s Duck. In the following, Seu Jorge and Alexandre Pires performed simultaneously. In addition to their own successes, they made a lively presentation of Discoverer of the Seven Seas, by Tim Maia.

On Tuesday, the 18th, the painting money or fame brought in some artists and groups showing varied talents. Highlight for the presence of Ronnie Von as a judge, alongside Chico Barney and Bianca Rinaldi. The audience vote also has decisive power in the attraction, whose name refers to the possibility of the artist accepting the amount of R$ 5 thousand or risking the possibility of returning to the program the following week to see how far it goes, reaching R$ 100 thousand. . However, it did not show anything very different from other programs of the style, so recurrent on TV.

There was also the presence of João Paulo Krajewski (known as Faustão from the Sunday Adventure) and Roberta Bonaldo as the Planet Pathfinders, showing landscapes and talking about exotic trips.

On Wednesday, the 19th, Whindersson Nunes participated in the Personal archive, basically a new version of the Confidential file, remembering moments of their past and listening to testimonies from friends and family. Before, a relaxed chat with several jokes in the stand-up style by the charismatic youtuber.

The presentation of the participants of the Dance of the Beasts, with 14 professional dancers. You can even gain in quality in the presentations, but it certainly leaves the picture with less popular appeal than when there are celebrities participating.

Thursday, 20th, brought the good-humored Nelson Freitas and Fafy Siqueira in the On the track of success. Musical performances by Péricles, Vanessa Jackson, Biquíni Cavadão, Kevinho and Marcos and Belutti – highlighting the moment when Fafy sang I know by heart, by Marília Mendonça, with the country duo.

On Friday the 21st, the Faustão’s Barbecue There was a family meeting: singer Leonardo accompanied by his son, Zé Felipe, and his daughter-in-law, the influencer Virgínia.