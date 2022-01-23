Felipe Neto mocks memes with Jade Picon at BBB 22: ‘People of the people’

Felipe Neto joined in the meme game with Jade Picon, participant of BBB 22, and made a comment mocking the influencer’s experience on the reality show. The 20-year-old is catching the attention of social media after finding herself on the show even with a millionaire bank account.

In a tweet, the youtuber joked: “Guys, Jade ate coxinha. She is so like us”, he wrote, with several laughing emojis on the side.

PEOPLE JADE EAT COXINHA SHE IS SO PEOPLE — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) January 22, 2022

In the comments, some followers pointed out that, in fact, the two may have a lot more similarities. “From us who? You are richer than her,” wrote a fan. “There was a time when Felipe neto rode the bus, do you remember?”, joked another. “Felipe Neto trying to make fun of Jade being rich when he is just as rich or more”, commented a third.

Jade Picon has become a peculiar character for part of the BBB audience as she has already revealed curious quirks, such as not pressing the toilet with her hands because she has an aversion to dirty surfaces. Given this scenario, the public has created several memes in relation to Jade’s behavior in the house, which is far from the image of the “pretty little girl” that viewers expected.

The expectation of the influencer’s entry into the reality show was widely commented – it even reverberated during the live program by the presenter Tadeu Schmidt himself, who joined the internet joke by stating that Jade does not even touch doorknobs.

“You were so shocked that something happened that you didn’t notice: you didn’t notice, but you touched the doorknob on the front door. You don’t get shaken,” Tadeu said jokingly this week.