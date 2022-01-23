Fernando Zor counters follower and blames “evil” for breaking up with Maiara

Fernando Zor published a video singing a romantic song, which was identified by the countryman’s followers as an indirect to his ex-girlfriend, Maiara. A fan of the singer mentioned the end of the relationship between the famous in the comments on the publication. He then refuted the anonymous opinion and said that the relationship ended due to “evil”.

On Fernando Zor’s Instagram, a follower said: “Guys, you have to know one thing: when we play with the feelings of a person who really loves, we only appreciate it when we lose”.

The opinion was published in the video in which Sorocaba’s partner appears singing Collection, a hit by singer Cassiano in the 1980s and re-recorded by Ivete Sangalo. Fernando Zor didn’t like what he read at all and countered his follower:

“You are wrong in everything you say, here no one played with anyone’s feelings, on the contrary, everything we lived through was very special and it worked out very well. But unfortunately the evil and negative energy was too great, the rope couldn’t handle it!”

The romance between Fernando Zor and Maiara ended at the end of 2021, on the eve of Christmas. In publications on social networks, Maraísa’s sister claimed to have been betrayed by her boyfriend, information he denied. In the most recent outburst, he added:

“The most important thing in all of this is to put your head on the pillow and have a clear conscience, to look back and see how special everything we lived together was. Please stop causing more pain.”

Check out Fernando Zor’s post:

Maiara takes on a new personality and warns that it will be work: “I’m going to stay with a man”

After her latest breakup with Fernando Zor, Maiara is making it very clear that she won’t play to lose. The singer is increasingly present on social media and has even taken on a new personality, Natasha. According to what the singer herself said on Twitter, Natasha is a very fun person, who loves to enjoy ballads and wants to meet new people.

Last weekend, Maiara and Maraisa played a show in Palmas, Tocantins, and the countrywoman even flirted with a guy who was watching the performance from the box. In a video recorded by fans, the ex of Sorocaba’s partner made a point of saying that the song Libera Ela, the duo’s success, corresponds to her current reality. “I just want to let you know, Palmas, that I’m released”, he shouted, making the audience vibrate.

“You guys have a fire from there, you’re sending me a fire from here. You’re so hot, right? Today everyone is going to have sex”, he joked, apologizing right away and asking the fans to forget that part.

Still on the same show, Maraisa’s sister continued to speak up. “I don’t know how to lose, I wasn’t born to lose. I don’t care. I’m going to give a lot of work, I’m going to stay with a man. Each one with their problem. If he’s married, let him turn around. Today I’m angry,” he snapped. Other records of the performance in the North region show the singer looking at the box and blowing kisses.