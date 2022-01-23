Fertilizer crisis affects agricultural production in Europe; prices skyrocket – Money Times

While the farmers of Europe prepare to apply fertilizers in the fields after winter, the very high prices of nutrients are giving little alternative but to use less and try to pass the cost on to the consumer chain.

For staple food producers such as corn and wheat, it is the first time they are actually exposed to a fertilizer crisis stemming from adverse energy conditions, export restrictions and trade sanctions.

Now, buying the chemicals needed for winter crops is much more expensive. The extra expense could affect the smaller spring crop which accounts for about a third of European grain.

Europe has been hit hardest by the fertilizer plant cuts due to rising costs of the gas used to produce them – and nutrient prices remain at a record high even as the pressure has eased in North America.

The European continent could face a deficit of around 9% in its annual demand for nitrogen fertilizers in the first half, estimates VTB Capital. Food can get even more expensive if crops suffer or prices rise.

Many farmers who have not yet secured the chemicals are waiting until the last minute in case prices fall, or they may spread them more slowly.

In Hungary, use of nitrogen fertilizers will fall by about 30% to 40% this season, hurting crop yields, said Gyorgy Rasko, an agricultural economist who has farms in the country.

“If there is a drought around the end of April and May, the effect could be even more devastating as nitrogen helps plants survive dry days,” he said.

Nitrogen nutrients are crucial for spring crop growth in Europe and are used again from February. They are also the type most affected by Europe’s energy crisis because they are produced with gas. A shortage of this magnitude in the first half could reach 7 million tonnes, VTB said.

While the gas crisis has eased of late – and some companies like Yara International have resumed fertilizer capacity – the problem is still capable of prolonging supply uncertainties.

“Along with the lack of imported fertilizers, the impact will be felt even more strongly,” said Romanian fertilizer maker Azomures, which is among those that have reduced production. “The crops will suffer in terms of quality and final quantity.”

The fertilizer market also faces broader threats, from export restrictions by Russia and China to sanctions on Belarusian potash imports affecting trade routes.

Farmers at agricultural giants France and Germany have likely set aside about 70% of their nitrogen fertilizer needs for the growing season until the end of the year, when purchases are typically being completed, said consultant Agritel. Coverage in Black Sea countries such as Ukraine and Romania may be even lower.