Films that Globo will show over the weekend (21/01 to 23/01) – Cinema News

The channel's programming is unmissable, bringing together titles such as Fast & Furious, Pulp Fiction and the live-action Beauty and the Beast.

Another weekend arrives and, with it, the classic I love cinema about the films that will be shown in the TV Globo. Among the highlights of the lineup are the first film in the Fast & Furious franchise, the classic Pulp Fiction and the live-action Beauty and the Beast. As usual, we show you the main highlights between the 21st and 23rd of January. In the end, you can still check out the feature films that promise to stir up Globo’s late nights.

SATURDAY SESSION – FAST & FURIOUS (01/22 AT 3:15 PM)





The first film in the iconic franchise follows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), leader of a street racing gang in Los Angeles that is under police investigation for electronic equipment theft. At the head of the mission is agent Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), who infiltrates the group to find out if Toretto is really the author of the crimes or if there is someone else behind them.

SUPERCINE – RICKI AND THE FLASH (01/22 AT 00:40)





Ricki and the Flash revolves around Ricki (Meryl Streep), a middle-aged singer who often performs with the rock band The Flash at a small bar. The financial situation is precarious, and she has not seen her adult children in decades. One day, her ex-husband Pete (Kevin Kline) calls her saying that her daughter Julie (Mamie Gummer) has been abandoned by her husband and that she needs help to get out of a depressive state. Reluctantly, the mother returns home and discovers that both Julie and her two brothers have a lot of resentment because of being abandoned when they were children. This is an opportunity for Ricki to make amends and try to be more present in their lives.

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE – BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (01/23 AT 12:30 pm)





Considered one of Disney’s best live-actions, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of a young girl named Belle (Emma Watson), who lives in a small French village with her father Maurice (Kevin Kline). When the latter is captured by the Beast (Dan Stevens) – a monstrous creature that lives in an isolated castle – the protagonist decides to give her life to the stranger in exchange for Maurice’s freedom. In her new “home”, she discovers magical objects and discovers that the Beast is actually a prince who needs love to return to human form.

BOX OFFICE CHAMPIONS – OS FAROFEIROS (01/23 AT 2:25 PM)





In Os Farofeiros, four co-workers are planning to enjoy the long holiday at a beach house. But, arriving there, they discover that they got into a tremendous robbery. To begin with, the destination is not Búzios, but Maringuaba; the rented residence is found falling apart, very different from what was promised; the beach is always full; and the confusions are numerous. The cast is formed by Cacau Protásio, Paulinho Gogó, Danielle Winits and Antônio Fragoso.

MAJOR SUNDAY – KICKBOXER: THE DRAGON'S REVENGE (01/23 AT 00:20)





In Kickboxer: Revenge of the Dragon, Kurt Sloan (Alain Moussi) and his brother, David Sloan (Darren Shahlavi), are champions of a fighting dynasty in California. After winning a world championship, David is lured by a shadowy producer to fight without rules in Hong Kong. When the latter dies, Kurt, with the help of Durand (Jean-Claude Van Damme), David’s former trainer, decides to master martial arts to fight Tong Po (Dave Bautista), a kickboxer who murdered his brother.

CINEMAÇO – PULP FICTION: TIMES OF VIOLENCE (01/23 TO 01:50 am)





One of Quentin Tarantino’s greatest classics, pulp Fiction follows Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), two professional assassins who work collecting charges for Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), a powerful gangster. Vega is forced to go out with the boss’s girl, fearing he’s going too far. Meanwhile, boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) gets himself into trouble for winning a fight he should have lost.

