Find out more about Pele’s state of health after leaving hospital

Last Thursday (20/1), former player Pelé left the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo after being followed up for treatment of colon cancer. However, the health status of the idol of Santos and the Brazilian team may be a little more worrying than expected.

According to ESPN, Pele had tumors in the intestine, liver and lung identified. Also according to the website, the King of Football underwent a staging, a procedure to check if the disease has spread through the body. Of the three tumors, the one that most worries doctors is the liver, which cannot be removed in surgery.

Skin Pele started his career at the age of 15.Reproduction / Instagram Pele Santos Pele spent 18 years, six months and 26 days of his career at Santos. With the Peixe shirt, he won 27 titles, including two World Cups, two Libertadores, five Brazilians and 11 state titles.Berlin-Bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images Pele and Gilmar Pele played (and won) his first World Cup at age 17, in 1958, in Sweden. In the photo, he and goalkeeper Gilmar resting in StockholmEmilio Ronchini/Mondadori via Getty Images Pele, Hilderaldo Bellini, Gilmar, Garrincha and Nilton Santos Bellini, Gilmar, Garrincha, Nilton Santos and Pelé signing autographs in Stockholm at the ’58 World CupEmilio Ronchini/Mondadori via Getty Images Pele and Vava In that Cup, the Brazilian team played in the final with the hosts and won by 5 x 2. In the photo, Pelé hugs Vavá during the celebration of one of the goalsKeystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images Pele, Gilmar and Djalma The ’58 World Cup was the first to be won by Brazil. The first of three conquered by King Pele: 1958, 1962, in Chile, and 1970, in Mexico. In the photo, Pelé touched Gilmar’s chest and, next to him, Djalma SantosKeystone-FranceGamma-Rapho via Getty Images Brazilian team of 58 In the champion team led by Vicente Feola, there were names like Gilmar, Djalma Santos, Nilton Santos, Zito, Didi, Zagallo, Garrincha, Vavá, Dida, in addition to Pelé and many others.Barratts/PA Images via Getty Images Santos Libertadores 1962 In 1962, Brazil won the world championship twice and Pelé accomplished a historic feat. That same year, he was champion for the Seleção, Brazilian, Libertadores and Club World Cup with Santos.Reproduction/Twitter @LibertadoresBR Pele on the national team bus Pele’s third Cup, in 1966, in England, ended in the group stage. In the photo, Pelé and Djalma on the national team busCentral Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Pele on the bus In that Cup, the Seleção debuted with a victory over Bulgaria, but Pelé did not play the second game, against Hungary, as he was injured. In the third match, he returned to the team, but Brazil lost to Portugal and was eliminated.Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Pele and Eusebio In the match against Portugal, Pelé met Eusébio (on the King’s right), an idol of the Portuguese. In that world cup, the only one played by Eusébio in his career, he scored nine goals in six games and led his team to the semifinals. To this day, Cristiano Ronaldo is compared to him. CR7 is also an undisputed idol in his country, but he has been to four World Cups and has only scored seven goals.Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images Pele and Andrada The thousandth goal of the King was scored on November 19, 1969, in the game between Vasco x Santos, at Maracanã. In the photo, Pelé is next to Vasco’s Argentine goalkeeper, Edgardo Andrada, who took Pelé’s 1,000th goal.Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images Pele 1970 In 1970, in Mexico, Pelé led Brazil to the third world championship. In that edition, the Seleção beat Italy 4-1 in the final, with a goal from Pelé, one from Gerson, one from Jairzinho and one from Carlos Alberto. This was the last King’s World CupHorstmüller/ullstein bild via Getty Images Skin Runs “Lap of Honor” On July 18, 1971, Pelé said goodbye to the Brazilian national team in a match against Yugoslavia, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The Brazilians said goodbye to the King shouting “Stay! Stay! Stay!”Bettmann / Collaborator Pele last game for Santos Pelé’s last game for Santos was on October 2, 1974, against Ponte Preta. In that game he didn’t score a goal, but Peixe won 2 x 0. An era of many joys was coming to an end. The following year he went to the United States to play for the New York Cosmos.Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Pele last game of his career In the last game of his career, on September 2, 1977, Pele was carried by the players of the New York Cosmos. The match was against Santos, joining the only clubs that the King wore the shirt in his career. Pele played the first 45 minutes for the American team and ended up with the Santos shirtRobert Riger/Getty Images Skin Pele was marked in the history of world football. In his entire career, he scored 1,281 goals, 1,091 for Santos. There were 32 titles: nine international, eight national and 15 regionalPeter Robinson/EMPICS via Getty Images 0

Pele has been monitored and is undergoing chemotherapy to prevent more tumors from spreading through the former striker’s body.

Pele is undergoing treatment for colon cancer, identified in September 2021. The King has had to go through some hospitalizations since the disease was identified. In September, Pele spent practically the entire month in hospital to have a tumor removed from his right colon.

On December 9, Pelé had the last chemotherapy session of the year and spent the holidays with his family. Now, on the 19th and 20th of January, he had to undergo a new hospitalization.