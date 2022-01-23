find out where to watch the game LIVE

Credit: Cesar Greco/Ag.Palmeiras

With an eye on the Club World Cup dispute, Palmeiras starts the 2022 season with the Paulista Championship in an early match against Novorizontino, valid for the fifth round of the state group stage precisely because of the dispute of the FIFA competition in Abu Dhabi , during the first weeks of February. The match will be at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi stadium, in Novo Horizonte.

The match between Novorizontino vs Palmeiras will be broadcast LIVE by Record on open TV, with narration by Marco de Vargas and comments by Muller and Renato Marsiglia (refereeing); still in the ‘package’ of Record, the station will broadcast the match through R7.com (internet) and Play Plus (streaming), with narration by Silvio Luiz and comments by Marcos Chiesa (Bola) and Márvio Lúcio (Carioca).

The game will also be shown by Premiere on pay-per-view, with narration by Milton Leite and commentary by Caio Ribeiro; while the Paulistão Play channel on Youtube will have Silva Júnior in the narration and Leandro Quesada in the comments.

For the match, coach Abel Ferreira will have all five reinforcements hired by Palmeiras for the 2022 season at his disposal. They are: goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, defender Murilo, midfielders Jailson and Atuesta, in addition to striker Rafael Navarro. None of them, however, should start the game between the holders.

DATA SHEET: Novorizontino X Palmeiras

Location: Doutor Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte (SP)

Date/Time: January 23, 2022 (Sunday), at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira

Assistants: Anderson José de Moraes Coelho and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois and Alex Ang Ribeiro

PROBABLE PALM TREES: Weverton; Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Mayke (Marcos Rocha), Danilo, Zé Rafael (Rafael Navarro), Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron. Coach: Abel Ferreira.

PROBABLE NOVORIZONTINO: Giovanni; Felipe Rodrigues, Bruno Aguiar, Edson Silva and Guilherme Lazaroni; João Pedro, Willean Lepo (Anderson Rosa) and Marcinho; Danielzinho, Douglas Baggio and Michel Douglas. Coach: Leo Condé.

