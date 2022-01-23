First BBB 22 party has kisses, tears and an unpleasant moment · TV News

The first BBB 22 party took place on Saturday night (22) into the early hours of this Sunday (23). Natália Deodato gave Maria a peck, and the two kissed Rodrigo Mussi. In another corner of the party, Jessilane Alves and Naiara Azevedo burst into tears. Slovenia Marques, for the second time, referred to Linn da Quebrada by the male pronoun and irritated the singer.

Right at the beginning of the brothers’ fraternization, Slovenia created an atmosphere with Linn. While talking to the famous, the paraibana shot: “Not here, friend”. Soon after, she tried to correct the word. “Friend! Fuck! It was unintentional”, completed the confined. Upset with the situation, Linn alerted her colleague about the mistake. “Friend, you can’t be wrong anymore”, he shot.

This is not the first time Slovenia has referred to Linn using the masculine pronoun. On another occasion, the model called the singer “he”.

On the track, Rodrigo asked for a peck between Maria and Natalia. The two accepted and kissed quickly. Pedro Scooby played cupid and tried to unite Jade Picon and Paulo André.

The surfer approached Bárbara Heck and Leo Picon’s sister. “I would like this couple more here”, said the brother pointing to the famous and Paulo André. “I like it a lot”, reacted the member of the Pipoca team.

Jade, however, did not reveal if she would accept to stay with the athlete. “Oh, people, you are trying to get in trouble for my life”, replied João Guilherme’s ex. “He’s all handsome, and you’re all handsome,” Scooby insisted.

After the surfer left the place, Bárbara wanted to know if Jade is interested in any of the confinement colleagues. “I don’t know yet, I arrived three days ago, I can’t find it yet. This is the shit of staying with someone here, you’re going to live with that person”, explained the blogger.

Scooby then approached the influencer again and again mentioned his interest in collaborating in the formation of the first couple on the program. “Look how handsome he is”, analyzed Anitta’s ex. “I’m on a reality show,” commented Jade. “That’s why it’s real life,” he added.

While other inmates enjoyed the party, Jessilane burst into tears and was comforted by Linn. “You know what I love? Seeing you happy,” said the actress.
“But I’m crying with happiness, because I wanted to be here and I am”, replied the teacher.

Naiara also got emotional when talking to Laís Caldas. The doctor sought out the countryman to talk about the relationship between the two and highlighted that she had not had a good impression of her confinement colleague. However, the member of the group Pipoca highlighted that she does not have the same opinion as before.

Taking advantage of the conversation, Naiara explained why she had a crying crisis the day before. “I had an anxiety attack,” she said, who said she felt like quitting the game.

On the track, Rodrigo, Maria and Natalia shared a triple kiss. Next, Natalia tried to kiss Rodrigo with the tongue, but was rejected. Minutes later, the sister appeared crying.

After kissing the two confinement colleagues, Rodrigo threatened to leave the Globo reality show. “I want to get out of this program. I may have hurt someone,” said the commercial manager to Laís.

Almost at the end of the party, drunk, Jessilane revealed that, if necessary, she will vote for Jade. “You are my third option”, explained the teacher, who stated in another passage: “I don’t vote for Lucas [Bissoli]. I love Lucas”.

