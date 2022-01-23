First BBB22 party has love arrows, triple kiss, crying and disrespect to Linn da Quebrada

After much expectation from the participants and also from the public at home, BBB22 promoted its first party, between the night of Saturday (22) and the dawn of this Sunday (23). The celebration yielded a lot speculation about the game, kisses, crying and venting, plus another unpleasant moment for Linn da Quebrada.

The Open House Party began with the presentation of the DJ Alok, to the delight of the confined, who danced a lot on the dance floor. This was his fourth time on reality. Alok was also featured on issues 18, 20 and 21 of the show.

During the show, the DJ played ‘Ratito’, his latest production, in partnership with Juliette, Luis Fonsi, Lunay and Lenny Tavárez.

When talking about the song for the brothers, the DJ takes advantage and dedicates the song to the BBB21 champion and to her fans, affectionately known as ‘cacti’. “I want to dedicate this song to her and all the cacti who are watching us,” Alok said.

flirting encouraged

In an attempt to unlock the crowd for the formation of couples, Tiago Abravanel, Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva played at shooting ‘love arrows’ on the dance floor.

“Ae, where are the couples?”, asks Pedro Scooby, who tells Tiago Abravanel and Douglas Silva that they already have their favorite couple: Paulo André and Jade Picon.

Subtitle: Tiago Abravanel, Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva played at shooting ‘love arrows’ Photograph: gshow

Then Tiago Abravanel asks them to shoot an arrow of love to ‘help’. “Attention, let’s draw the arrow? Let’s go! Let’s go!”, jokes the actor.

And it wasn’t for lack of trying that the public didn’t see the first couple in the issue. On the dance floor, Rodrigo, Maria and Natalia shared a triple kiss. Determined, Natalia invested in Rodrigo soon after, but he did not return the ‘sister’s advances.

Congratulations to Eliezer

This Sunday’s birthday boy (23), Eliezer won a special ‘congratulations’ from his confinement colleagues and DJ Alok, who stopped his presentation for that moment.

As the brothers sang, Alok pulled a “who will it be with?” and the participants joined in the fun quoting Slovenia.

Subtitle: Eliezer wins congratulations from the brothers at dawn this Sunday (23) Photograph: gshow

Game and DR

The party also generated a lot of talk about the wall vote and even a ‘DR’ moment. During a conversation between Laís and Naiara, the doctor revealed that she did not feel a good impression of the country girl when she entered the house.

Naiara got emotional, but Laís said she no longer thinks like she used to. Together, the sisters concluded that there were wrong judgments in confinement.

Jessilane and Douglas Silva also had a long conversation. The biologist said she didn’t like her brother being harsh with her earlier on the show. Jessi also revealed her fear of being nominated by him to the wall.

“From the bottom of my heart, I create an expectation that people will like me and that’s what I expect from everyone. When there’s a possibility that I don’t like it, it moves me too much. My biggest fear, from the bottom of my heart, is people don’t like me,” he said.

Subtitle: Jessilane and Douglas Silva had a DR Photograph: Playback Gshow

disrespect to linn

The negative moment of the night was one more disrespect to the Linn da Quebrada. In conversation with participant Slovenia, the Paraibana said: “Not here, friend”.

Soon after, she corrected herself and said it was by accident. Visibly upset with the situation, the singer countered her colleague. “Friend, you can’t be wrong anymore”, he shot.

Remembering that this is not the first time that Slovenia has referred to Linn in the wrong way. On another occasion, the former miss called the singer “he”.