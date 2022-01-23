For Bolsonaro, Queiroga and Damares, cardiac arrest of a vaccinated child would be a trophy

Of all the pandemic freak show, few can be worse than trying to use a little girl who went into cardiac arrest in Paulista sheets as a trophy in the campaign against vaccination of children. It is vile, unworthy, immoral.

Always indifferent, the president Jair Bolsonaro diligently called the girl’s parents, who had to stop hours after receiving the vaccine against covid-19. Then he, who never gave a word of comfort to the families of the more than 620,000 adults and 1,400 children killed by the disease – which he thinks is little.

When Brazil reached 10,000 dead, Bolsonaro went for a jet ski ride on Lake Paranoá, in Brasilia. With a few thousand more, he shrugged: “So what? Everyone will die.” And, after working against the vaccination of adults, it is an open campaign against vaccination of children. The daughter was not vaccinated or vaccinated.

So why did you call the little girl’s parents? To sympathize? Express empathy? No. He just called to find out how much their pain and fright could be of use to him, how much they could prove that vaccine is dangerous. On the next live, I would say: “See? I did not say?”

Supporting faithful, the ministers Marcelo Queiroga, Health, and Damares Alves, Women, Family and Human Rights, They went off in a frantic race after their family. Frustration. The girl recovers well and the arrest was due to a congenital syndrome, without a cause and effect relationship with the vaccine.

THE Union of Physicians of Rio de Janeiro and the Brazilian Press Association (ABI) called for Queiroga’s impeachment in the Chamber and the CNBB joined five entities in a pact for the lives of children. THE Ministry of Health it took three weeks after Anvisa’s authorization to admit vaccination from 5 to 11 years old, inventing nonsense. And classes start in February.

Queiroga’s ministry also sent a technical note to Anvisa pushing all responsibility for self-tests to pharmacies. Then, he overturned the guidelines of his own technical committee against the covid kit. And it makes a soft bodied for Coronavac in children. No plan, dose estimation, schedule, logistics.

And Ômicron is definitely not “welcome”, as Bolsonaro said, so much so that hospitals are full, deaths are on the rise again and Rio and São Paulo have just postponed the samba school parades during Carnival.

We need to vaccinate our children as soon as possible. Contrary to what Bolsonaro says and Queiroga strives to prove it, a vaccine against covid is not experimental. It is tested, safe and effective. Save your children, dads and moms from Brazil!

*COMMENTATOR OF RADIO ELDORADO, RADIO JOURNAL (PE) AND TELEJORNAL GLOBONEWS IN PAUTA